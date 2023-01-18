Canela Kids App launches, offering free children's content in Spanish

Canela Media, the leading minority-driven technology company committed to redefining digital media experiences for the Hispanic community, recently announced that its standalone children's mobile app, featuring more than 3,000 hours of programming for Spanish-language audiences, is now available.

Isabel Rafferty Zavala, co-founder and CEO of Canela Media, stated:

We have carefully curated all the content available on the app to provide the best experience for children in Spanish and we are incredibly proud to launch the Canela Kids App with the advertising support of some major brands, including Mattel.

The complete selection

Offering seven channels with more than 40 new titles from main global content providers, including exclusive premieres, originals, and co-productions, such as Club Mundo Kids, Canela Kids offers premium content from some of the most recognized franchises in the world, such as Cocomelon, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Garfield, Air Bud, and much more.

Also featured in the launch is the Canela Kids Dance Challenge, where parents can submit videos of their child's best dance moves (ages 2-12) for a chance to be featured on the app.

Canela Kids has programming for all age groups from 0 to 12 years old and offers filters that allow parents to sort and select the content available for their children.

“Canela Kids was created with the aim to provide Latino parents with content in Spanish that is both entertaining and fun for their kids and at the same time, a vehicle to preserve their language and culture. As a Latina mother that is proud of our roots this project is very meaningful for my own family and it is my personal hope that Canela Kids will be equally meaningful for all Latino families who want to retain their language, learn more about our culture and have an impact in the future of building a more equitable USA,” added Rafferty Zavala.

Programming

Canela Kids Channels has seven channels:

Canela Kids: Canela’s flagship channel with offerings for all ages and interests. Planeta De Aventuras: created for the curious 5-7 year old audience with adventure and exploration storylines. Zona De Acción: curated for modern boys and girls with action-packed, fast-moving shows and characters. ¡Haz Clic!: created for the tweens ages 9-12. Moonbug Kids: includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, T-Rex Ranch, Gecko's Garage, ARPO and many more. Mundo Pequeño: a channel curated for the youngest members of the household, featuring well known titles like Pocoyo, Rainbow Ruby, Robocar Poli and RAGGS. Cine Kids: the best in movies for kids of all ages.

New titles premiering on Canela Kids include:

Mattel franchises including American Girl, Barbie Dreamtopia, Monster High, Thomas and Friends, Hot Wheels, Enchantimals, and more.

Bajillionaires, premiering for the first time in Spanish.

Heidi, bienvenida a casa, a kids novela.

Heidi Bienvenida al show, available for the first time to U.S. and Latin American audiences (early 2023)

The new animated preschool series Nina y Olga, an exclusive premiere new to U.S. and Latin America.

Club Mundo Kids, Season 2 coming exclusively to Canela Kids in 2023.

Total Drama and Angry Birds

The complete Air Bud Franchise

“Canela Kids is perfect for families on the go, designed specifically for the modern, digital kid and Hispanic parents. We created the Canela Kids App to reflect today’s consumption habits for kids. We have done so with content that is authentic and relevant with timely storylines about friendships, fun ways to learn and embark on great adventures with the imagination,” said Maggie Salas-Amaro, director of Canela Kids.

About Canela Media

Canela Media reaches more than 50 million unique Hispanics through its more than 180 premium Spanish-language sites. Combined with company-owned data, it has a deep knowledge and understanding of how to make meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream: U.S. Hispanics and Latin America.

Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked the fourth-largest Hispanic-focused advertising company and the only certified digital company owned by women and minorities.