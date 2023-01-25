New Nielsen report indicates limited Latino representation in the audiovisual industry

Pointing out how diverse representation, both on and off screen, still has a long way to go, a report from advertising firm Deexpósito & Partners, a full-service, integrated communications agency with a new business model designed to help clients to win over Hispanic consumers and optimize return on investment, shared some of the most relevant results from Nielsen's 2022 Being Seen on the Screen report.

In the midst of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, one of the most diverse in the world, the audience analysis company presented its new report to measure representation on television in which the Latino community still has a reduced presence.

Key findings

Seeking to raise awareness about the lack of diversity, Nielsen joined Latinx House at Sundance to reveal the highlights of the latest report:

While the Latino community accounts for 19% of the population, their representation in English language broadcast TV is just 5.8%, 3.6% in cable programming, and 8.6% in SVOD

Variety, soap operas, news magazines, and sports-related programs are the genres with the most Latino representation.

Airing Latino-led content is good business. For example, season 1 of Lincoln Lawyer, starring Mexican-American actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, attracted 114,000 new viewers who did not watch any content on Netflix in the weeks before the release date.

24% of the new viewers who came to watch The Lincoln Lawyer were new to Netflix

42% of the most-bingeable content in 2022 featured Latino talent either behind or in front of the camera

Top themes for Latino content include persecution, tyranny, artistic integrity, dignity, gratitude, and faith.

Slow steps

Highlighting some slight progress, the ad agency points out that by advocating for representation it is possible to achieve more opportunities for all Latino creative and technical talent, including actors, writers, directors, and other industry professionals.

“When there are more Latino characters on television, there are more roles for Latino actors to play, which can also help to increase the visibility of Latino talent in the industry. Representation is not just limited to having Latino actors playing Latino characters, but also includes Latino writers, directors, and producers that can ensure that the portrayal of Latino characters, culture, and stories are authentic and respectful,” noted Andy Checo, managing director of Public Relations & Social Media at Dexpósito & Partners.

For Nielsen's full Be Seen on Screen report on the state of diverse representation on television, click here.