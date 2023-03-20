Linedy Genao, set to debut as 'Bad Cinderella' on Broadway

Being the first Latina to star in an Andrew Loyd Webber musical hasn't put any pressure on the 31-year-old actress of Dominican-American origin.

“Brooklyn native Linedy Genao is a true Cinderella story. After receiving her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at the University of Connecticut, she began a career in banking. However, after receiving a message encouraging her to audition for the first open call of Gloria & Emilio Estefan’s On Your Feet, her life changed forever. With only high school theater experience, Linedy landed her first Broadway-bound show, On Your Feet, and hasn’t stopped since!” points out the production.

Called to be a new and avant-garde version of the classic fairy tale, the production stands out for its multicultural cast and for a message that goes against traditional norms of beauty and behavior.

This is how the show is described:

In the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville, the fields are idyllic, the prince is charming, and the townsfolk are ravishing. Only one stubborn peasant stands in the way of absolute perfection: Cinderella. To the flawless residents and royals of Belleville, this damsel IS the distress.

Real Life Cinderella

A recent NBCNews report highlighted how Gena, while in high school, auditioned for several top drama schools and was rejected by all of them. However, show business would end up opening the doors to her eventually.

After studying business administration at the University of Connecticut, which led her to work in the banking industry, and acting in community theater productions, 7 years ago a friend told her about an open call for 'On Your Feet!,’ the musical based on the life story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

“I took a selfie on my iPhone 4. I printed it out at Walgreens because I didn’t have a headshot,” Genao said. “Then I went to the auditions, with just my high school and community theater credits ... and I got in the show!” told Genao.

In addition to 2015's On Your Feet!, Genao has appeared on Broadway in "Dear Evan Hansen" and in regional productions of "West Side Story" and “In the Heights.”

Regarding her character, Genao highlights: “What I like about her is that she is sassy, speaks her mind and is unapologetically herself. She takes up space and is authentic in the way that she conducts herself. She is not afraid of being herself.”

A little recap of the week:

Broll

Laughs

Put ins

Fashion

Broadway debuts



OPENING WEEK LET’S GO!

: Josh Drake pic.twitter.com/yYoRnU22n2 — Bad Cinderella on Broadway (@badcinderella) March 17, 2023

Multicultural Show

Underscoring the importance of the musical's multicultural cast, NBCNews highlighted a 2022 report from the Actors Equity Association, the union for theater performers, which found that between 2019 and 2020 only 4.1% of union contracts nationwide went to Latinos. On the other side of the footlights, research shows that Broadway audiences are about three-fourths white.

“My Brooklyn-Dominican accent is there in some of the joke lines. ... I feel very much myself in this role, which is beautiful and also a little scary. I just connect with myself and my background and everything else I’ve been through, along with the story of Cinderella that we’ve all grown up with,” said Genao, of Dominican roots who was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Connecticut.

Other Latino Talents

The show's multicultural cast also includes other Latinos such as:

Ángel Lozada, member of the ensemble

Julio Rey, part of the group and substitute for Prince Sebastián

“It has been so cool to be in this space as a Latino, and to have other Latinos here as well; there is a sense of our home and our culture in this space. We have been asked to bring our whole selves to these roles, not just part of ourselves, so I feel like my Latinidad is being celebrated in this process,” noted Lozada.

For his part, Rey stated: “I feel like producers and collaborators want to see more change, and I believe that this movement toward greater diversity will last.”