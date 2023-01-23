Musicares 2023 pays tribute to Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson

This year's tribute, which will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center and include a reception and silent auction, will of course include a special musical event where renowned artists will pay tribute to the musical legacy of these influential stars.

Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares, stated:

We're bringing together such a unique lineup of artists not only to pay tribute to Mr. Gordy, Mr. Robinson and Motown, but also to raise awareness of the critical health and social service needs within the music community.

The tribute

Paying tribute to both, their individual musical legacies, and the music they created together over the decades, these are the artists who will be part of the special presentation honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson:

Jimmie Allen, Brandi Carlile, Chloe x Halle, Sheryl Crow, Four Tops, Lalah Hathaway, Isley Brothers, Samara Joy, John Legend, Michael McDonald, PJ Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Valerie Simpson , Molly Tuttle, Dionne Warwick, Rita Wilson, and Colombian Sebastián Yatra are part of the select list.

The 32nd annual Musicares Persons of the Year benefit gala honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson will take place on February 3, 2023, two days before the Grammy Awards broadcast.

We're thrilled to announce the lineup of artists performing at the @MusiCares 2023 #PersonsoftheYear gala, honoring the legendary Motown founder and GRAMMY Award nominee Berry Gordy, and GRAMMY Award winner and seven-time GRAMMY Award nominee @smokeyrobinson.



: Joan Adlen pic.twitter.com/RgORwKQQsO — MusiCares (@MusiCares) January 19, 2023

"I am so excited to share the always wonderful MusiCares event with my best friend Smokey Robinson and I can't wait to hear these wonderful artists celebrate the Motown music,” noted Berry Gordy, Motown founder.

For his part, Smokey Robinson added: “I'm so excited for this year’s MusiCares lineup. These artists are my friends and I not only love them, but I'm honored that they will be performing my music, along with hits from the Motown catalogue.”

Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson join a prestigious list of recent Musicares honorees, including Joni Mitchell, Fleetwood Mac, Dolly Parton, and Aerosmith.

Charitable help

Since 1991, the money raised from this gala has been donated to Musicares programs and services that help the music community, including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventive clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies, and help in cases of disaster.

This year's event includes support from sponsors such as AEG, ELS STUDIO 3D Premium Audio, Meta, United Airlines, Wasserman Foundation, and product donations from GRAY GOOSE Vodka, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and FIJI Water.

“The funds raised from Persons of the Year will allow MusiCares to continue to provide vital services throughout the year to the music community and continue to serve those who make the songs and events we all love possible,” added Segura.

About Musicares

Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a US-based 501(c)(3) charity, Musicares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts.

"We are thrilled to see such an incredible array of talented performers coming together to honor Smokey and Berry, two legends who have helped define modern music. This celebration spotlights MusiCares' ongoing commitment to serve all music people and we look forward to an unforgettable night,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy.