Bad Bunny is the first Latino named Apple Music Artist of the Year

After his album "Un verano sin ti,” the artist's 6th project in four years, became the most played on the platform in 2022, and later the biggest Latin album of all time, recognition could not be less.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, stated:

[ad]

We’re thrilled to celebrate the achievements of Bad Bunny, whose influence on every corner of culture could not be ignored in 2022.

Meteoric career

“When I started, I didn’t have a global fan base. I’m grateful for everything I’ve accomplished and everything I’ve experienced. The Latin music movement has grown so much. I would never take full credit or say, ‘It’s because of me.’ No, it’s every one of us. A whole generation. Our energy and presence is always felt,” said Bad Bunny in an exclusive Apple Music movie.

.@sanbenito has become a symbol of Latin culture's migration into the global mainstream, reshaping the look, sound, and feel of modern pop just by following his own muse. The Puerto Rican superstar is the Apple Music #ArtistOfTheYear.https://t.co/5GEpqyhj71 pic.twitter.com/TTA5PltT8S — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) November 9, 2022

Among Bad Bunny's most representative achievements, Apple Music highlighted the following:

Bad Bunny is the biggest Latin artist of all time by streams worldwide on Apple Music.

Upon its release on May 6, 2022, Un Verano Sin Ti became the biggest Latin album of all time on Apple Music, holding the record for first-day streams worldwide.

Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule” holds the record for the biggest Latin song of all time by first-day streams worldwide.

Bad Bunny has logged 22 songs on the Daily Top 100: Global, breaking the record for most simultaneous entries by a single Latin artist.

Bad Bunny’s songs have reached No. 1 on the Daily Top 100 in 34 countries worldwide — more than any other Latin artist. He’s hit the top 10 of the chart in 77 countries.

44 of Bad Bunny’s songs have reached the Daily Top 100 in countries across the globe, and three of his songs have hit No. 1 on the Global chart — more than any other Latin artist.

Bad Bunny holds the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 Latin albums by first-day streams.

In February 2018, Bad Bunny became Apple Music’s first Latin Up Next artist for the platform’s rising artist program.

He also served as the debut host for Trap Kingz, the first Spanish-language global radio show on Beats 1 radio, and hosted the show’s first six episodes in 2017.

“Watching Bad Bunny ascend from an Apple Music Up Next artist in 2018 to our Artist of the Year this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. We congratulate him on his record-breaking year and for continuing to bring Latin music to a massive global audience,” added Schusser.