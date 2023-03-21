New categories and a field are launched for the Latin Grammy Awards

Highlighting its commitment to evolve with the music arena to better serve its membership of music creators and professionals, the organization announced several changes.

Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, stated:

Our priority is to effectively represent all the Latin music creators that we serve. We are excited to present these new categories that reflect the constant evolution of our music.

As part of a new category and field, the Latin Grammy introduced:

Best Songwriter of the Year — As part of the newly created Songwriting Area, this new category recognizes writing excellence, the profession, and the art of songwriting. Songwriters must have a minimum of six newly written songs on which they receive credit as a songwriter or co-songwriter and on which they are not a performer, producer, or engineer.

For their part, these are the new categories:

Best Singer-Songwriter Song — To be eligible in this new category in the Songwriter Area, at least 51% of the lyrics of the single or track must be in Spanish, Portuguese, or any regional autochthonous dialect, and they must belong to an album current singer-songwriter competing in the Singer-Songwriter Album category that year.

— To be eligible in this new category in the Songwriter Area, at least 51% of the lyrics of the single or track must be in Spanish, Portuguese, or any regional autochthonous dialect, and they must belong to an album current singer-songwriter competing in the Singer-Songwriter Album category that year. Best Portuguese-Language Urban Performance — This new category within the Portuguese Language Field recognizes the enormous amount of Urban music that is being created in Brazil and Portugal. The singles or tracks can include a fusion mix of Urban styles with other genres as long as the Urban character predominates.

Modifications

Among the updates that were made to the existing categories, the following stand out:

Album of the Year — At least 51% of the total time for albums in the General Area must be newly recorded material. Awarded to artist or producer(s), engineer(s), mixer(s), mastering(s) and songwriter(s) of 33% of total album time if not awarded by artist receives.

— At least 51% of the total time for albums in the General Area must be newly recorded material. Awarded to artist or producer(s), engineer(s), mixer(s), mastering(s) and songwriter(s) of 33% of total album time if not awarded by artist receives. Song Categories — It is now mandatory to include the date of composition when submitting a product to all Song categories.

— It is now mandatory to include the date of composition when submitting a product to all Song categories. New Criteria For Best Engineered Album — Awarded to recording engineer(s) and mixing engineer(s) accredited with at least 33% of the album and masterizer(s) accredited with at least 51% of the album within the Production Field.

All updates will take effect for the next edition, which will take place in November.

The online registration process for the 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards begins on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

For all the details on news and updates, click here.