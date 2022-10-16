Barcelona loses to Real Madrid in special game for music superstar Drake

Leaving aside the result of the game, in which Real Madrid beat the Catalan team by 3 goals to 1, allowing the Madrid team to continue as the only solid leaders of the Spanish League, a special show was experienced in the hours before kick-off thanks to the agreement of the Swedish firm Spotify, Barcelona's official sponsor, for the azulgranas to wear the popular owl symbol that represents the brand promoted by the Canadian artist.

Drake, winner of 4 Grammy Awards and the first artist to reach 50 billion streams on Spotify, is a huge fan of sports around the world. Even before the summit of Spanish and world football, the rapper made public a bet for $800,000 in which he gave the winner to those led by Xavi Hernández.

Promotional graphic with Barcelona players wearing the Drake special edition. Graphic: @FCBarcelona_es.

Special Edition

This was the first time that the F.C. Barcelona changed the logo of its main sponsor to that of an artist, a historical fact that is part of an agreement reached by the team and the streaming audio subscription company.

"Spotify is giving this privileged space on the game shirt, as part of an action that is part of the partnership with the Club and that is included among the activities that will be carried out within the alliance of both brands to offer innovative experiences for football fans and at the same time help reach new audiences through music," Barcelona said in a statement.

In addition to the changes to the official shirt for the game, the Barcelona players also wore a special edition pre-game training kit, which featured Drake's name and number 50 on the back, alluding to the impressive record of the artist.

Bad Luck?

The Canadian singer also published through his Instagram profile, which has more than 120 million followers, a photo with the shirt that Barça wore against Real Madrid during the last classic, something that some Internet users did not let go, pointing out to the Canadian as a sign of bad luck for the teams he supports.

Drake, who has already shown his affinity with Barça in the past by wearing its shirt, is responsible for hits like 'Take Care' and 'Certified Lover Boy.’ He accumulates records of his singles and has been at the top 1 of the main hits lists around the world and throughout his musical career he has added more than 275 recognitions.

Drake presents the special edition of the FC Barcelona shirt with its logo. Photo: @FCBarcelona_es.

"Our alliance with Spotify goes beyond a commercial relationship, as we have already said on many occasions, it is a strategic relationship with which we seek to unite two worlds capable of arousing emotions such as music and football,” highlighted Juli Guiu, Vice President of the FC Barcelona Marketing Area.