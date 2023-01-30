LiveOne launches All-Stars Talent Competition Series

The award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform recently introduced this annual competition to highlight the best of over 3,000 artists, both past and present.

Starting Friday, March 31, 2023, four quarterly competitions will take place, with each winner advancing to the final All-Stars Talent Competition, where they will compete for the All-Star title.

Robert Ellin, LiveOne’s CEO and chairman, noted:

We’ve surpassed several milestones, including delivering over 5.2 billion impressions and 334 million livestreams.

LiveOne All-Stars Talent

Highlighting its mission to conquer the entertainment market while discovering and helping emerging artists, these series of competitions will feature the best spin-off artists from LiveOne's roster of music franchises: LiveZone, Music Lives, One Rising, Music Lives On, and LiveOne Presents, which includes multiple series of virtual live performance experiences, featuring artists from all around the world.

Chosen artists will be selected by a panel of judges based on their live performances, interviews, and exclusive content on LiveOne.

Prizes worth up to $100,000, including a Tesla, will be shared among the 4 finalists in this talent competition, each receiving $10,000 and having their work promoted throughout the LiveOne network.

Grand finale

The final competition will be a LiveOne PPV streaming event on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2023), with the winner being chosen with the help of the live global audience. Additional exclusive fan content, giveaways and prizes will be promoted throughout the series, including digital meet and greets, NFTs, exclusive custom merchandise and more.

On-camera host and celebrity reporter for LiveOne, Chelsea Briggs will emcee the competition while providing exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with participating artists.

LiveOne members and music fans will be able to watch all four quarterly competitions, as well as the final, on LiveOne.com. See the announcement of the participants in the first competition on March 27, 2023.

“Our members have skyrocketed to nearly 3 million, and now they get to decide who is the biggest talent among over 3,000 artists who have been featured on LiveOne. We are thrilled to celebrate our artists and our fans in one big global music event!” added Ellin.

About LiveOne Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne Inc. is an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium content and experiences around the world through memberships and virtual live events.

LiveOne franchises are home to more than 3,000 artists spanning all genres of music, including Afrobeat, EDM, Hip Hop, Latin, R&B, and Country Music.