Laura Pausini named 2023 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year

The Latin Recording Academy recently announced that Latin Grammy and Grammy Award winner Laura Pausini will be the 2023 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year.

Through a gala to benefit the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation, the Italian singer will be celebrated, not only for her career as a multifaceted and multilingual artist, but also for her ongoing commitment to supporting social causes that are close from her heart.

Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, said in a press release:

Laura Pausini is one of the most talented and beloved artists of her generation whose commitment to advocacy and equal rights is exemplary.

An Extraordinary Career

Pausini, who is recognized by the Academy as one of the most acclaimed performers of Latin music today, has been noted for her worldwide hits in six different languages, including in the Spanish-speaking market, for which she released her first album in 1994.

“Throughout her more than three-decade career her extraordinary voice continually breaks down barriers across languages and genres, creating a special bond with audiences around the world,” added Abud.

In 2023, Pausini celebrates 30 years of musical career, an adventure that has led her to sell more than 70 million albums worldwide.

“I am extremely honored to receive this incredible recognition from The Latin Recording Academy. To be named Person of the Year at this moment, when I am celebrating 30 years of my career, is something that I still cannot describe, I can only feel a deep gratitude for The Latin Academy and its members, for my colleagues who have always welcomed me with open arms, but, above all, for my beloved audiences who have made a dream born in my hometown in Italy a beautiful reality, and who have taken me to places I never dreamed I would reach with my music,” noted Pausini.

Beyond Music

In addition to her professional achievements, Pausini has used her success to support philanthropic and humanitarian efforts related to equality for women and LGBTQ+ people, hunger, poverty, climate change, as well as to support organizations that fight violence against women.

Thanks to her philanthropic and social work, Pausini has been celebrated with recognitions, such as the Starlite Humanitarian Award, the Global Gift Humanitarian Award, and the selection as Person of the Year by the Diversity Media Awards, thanks to her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Pausini has also been recognized for her involvement in other social causes, including:

In 1995, she wrote and published “Il mondo che vorrei/The world I dreamt of” for UNICEF.

She was appointed spokesperson for LILA, the Italian League for the fight against AIDS, in 2004.

In 2014, she was named a Goodwill Ambassador for the World Food Program

She has organized and participated in concerts that brought aid to areas affected by natural disasters in Chile, Peru, Beirut, and Italy.

Most recently, in 2021, Pausini won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for ‘Io Sì (Seen),’ which she co-wrote with Diane Warren for the film ‘La vita davanti a sé.’ The song also earned her an Oscar nomination.

Last year, the Italian music star premiered the Amazon Original film ‘Laura Pausini: Nice to meet you.’ She is currently writing her eleventh studio album in Spanish-language and will begin an extensive world tour this summer.

About the Ceremony

Pausini will be honored at a special gala with an emotional tribute concert that will include versions of her famous repertoire performed by a range of notable artists and friends.

The Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year recognizes musicians and their artistic achievements in the Latin music industry, as well as their humanitarian efforts.

The net proceeds from the gala will go to charities for the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation.

Details of the event to be held during Latin GRAMMY Week 2023 in Seville, Spain, will be announced at a later date.

“The Spanish language has opened doors for me from a young age, it has made me feel at home, it has inspired me to move forward and to explore and live music without barriers or limits. To say today that I will receive this important recognition fills me with great pride, joy, strength to continue taking strong steps and to inspire the new generation of artists who lift the music they carry in their hearts on high. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, I am very excited. See you soon in Sevilla,” highlighted Pausini.