LatinaFest founders get recognition.
Festival founders. Photo: LATINAFest LLC.

Dolores Huerta will be honored at the 5th Annual LATINAFest Festival

The civil rights activist is recognized in Women's History Month.

Manuel Herrera
Manuel Herrera
March 10, 2023

The largest outdoor festival on the West Coast, celebrating all things Latina, will give special recognition on March 19 to the work of the founder and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation and the impact it has had on newer generations.

Naibe Reynoso and Bel Hernández, LATINAFest co-founders, pointed out:

We are thrilled to have Dolores at this year’s LATINAFest! She represents everything that LATINAFest stands for. Strength, unity, and passion are the pillars by which LATINAFest prides itself on, and Dolores is all that and so much more.

About LATINAFest

For 5 years, the festival has excelled in bringing together a community of bilingual, bicultural and multigenerational Latina women who make culturally relevant decisions and who are embracing their power thanks to the exponential growth of their impact.

These are the hosts of the event:

  • Telemundo 52’s Acceso Total Show host Elva Saray
  • Carolina Márquez from Cali 93.9
  • Businesswoman Krystal Bee
  • Actress/influencer Lizza Monet Morales
  • DJ Royelle

Programming

“Each year, LATINAFest gets bigger and better and this year is no exception. With an amazing lineup including special appearances, performances and activities, there is truly something for everyone. Event-goers can expect a fun-filled day kicking off the festivities with LATINAFest founders who will be joined by Los Angeles Clippers Cheerleaders, actors, influencers, sponsors and community partners,” stresses the Festival.

Here are some featured activities:

  • Early Morning Yoga with the Tree Yoga Cooperative sponsored by AARP
  • TheTRENDTalk Show Live Taping of the Spotlighting Latina Entrepreneurs panel with Silvana Montenegro, Global Head of Advancing Hispanics & Latinos JPMorgan Chase and Latina Entrepreneur and Chase Mentee Sonia Smith Kang interviewed by Naibe Reynoso and Bel Hernandez
  • Live Taping of Latinas: Sembrando and Cultivating Our Future with Dolores Huerta, and Flor Martínez Zaragosa, Farmworker Rights Activist, Celebration Nation moderated by Telemundo 52’s Elva Saray
  • TheTRENDTalk Show Live Taping: Latina Superheroes in Media with special guest actress Lorena Jorge who portrays superhero Cascada on Disney Channel’s Ultra Violet and the Black Scorpion TV series, and Latina Superhero comic book writer Kaden Phoenix, interviewed by Lizza Monet Morales
  • Telemundo will have a “Mujeres Imparables” positive affirmation station with giveaways to reinforce the importance of strong self-esteem.
  • Barbie giveaways
  • $5K Hero Women Rising Entrepreneur Grant Winner Announcement
  • Author’s Corner featuring local Authors and Book Signings
  • Sip and Paint Activation
  • L.A. Clippers Sports Activation
  • Kids Zone (Arts & Crafts, Parent and Me Sound Bath)
  • Wellness Zone/Magia Zone
  • 360 “Superhero” Photo Opps
  • Food Court with culinary delights and dessert
  • Empowerment “SuperHero” Fashion Show
  • Reggaeton Dance Lessons
  • Cocktail Garden

LATINAFest tickets are available to purchase online. General admission tickets are $10 and children 12 and under are free. For more information about the festival and to purchase tickets, click here.

