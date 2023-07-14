The series 'Puerto Rico's Day at the Ballpark' premieres in a few days

Atlantino, organizers of MLB's series events at selected baseball stadium that celebrate Puerto Rico’s Day, recently announced that the PRCDA (Puerto Rico Convention District Authority) has officially signed on as title sponsor.

The events, which will take place between July 18 and 30, 2023, in Arlington, New York, Boston, Detroit, and Atlanta, seek to celebrate the 125-year history of baseball in Puerto Rico, dating back to January 1898 , a country that has provided many notable ballplayers over the years.

Ralph Paniagua, CEO of Atlantino and publisher of LatinoBaseball.com, said in a press release:

It’s a great honor to elevate the positive image of Puerto Rican baseball since the late 1800s until today by sharing historical baseball data and recognizing the Puerto Rican baseball stars on MLB teams in 2023.

The programming will be promoted by Atlantino affiliates LatinoBaseball.com and 21 Events, who in the fall of 2022 partnered with the PRCDA to honor the legend Roberto Clemente.

Luxury Squads

Teams participating in the series include the Texas Rangers, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Atlanta Braves.

Among the stars that will be honored are Iván "Pudge" Rodríguez, Edwin Díaz, Joey Cora, Francisco Lindor, Enrique "Kike" Hernández, Ramón Vázquez, Alex Cora, Javier Báez, Juan Nieves, Alex Lange, Riley Greene, Joe Jiménez, and Eddy Rosario.

“By combining our expertise in Hispanic marketing and media with a passion for baseball, we aim to create memorable experiences that showcase Puerto Rico’s Convention and Entertainment District, tourist destinations, vibrant culture and talented athletes,” added Paniagua.

What to Expect?

During each game, spectators will be able to enjoy live or selected music, signage and videos, while a representative from Puerto Rico will be in charge of the first pitch.

Events will also include a pregame on-field presentation for recognized players, a giveaway booth or kiosk, as well as televised promotions and radio with local regional sports networks (RSN).

PRCDA sponsors MLB games in five major markets, honoring Puerto Rican players and history. Graphic: Noticias Newswire.

As part of the series, the organizers commissioned custom-designed artwork to commemorate each of the Puerto Rican players, while drawing on their Puerto Rican heritage.

Each player will be presented with their one-of-a-kind framed artwork on the field before each game.

Programming

The series schedule is as follows:

7/18/23 at 7:05 p.m. CT- Arlington- Texas Rangers- Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez

7/20/23 at 1:10 p.m. ET- New York- New York Mets- Edwin Diaz, Joey Cora, and Francisco Lindor

7/25/23 at 7:10 p.m. ET- Boston- Boston Red Sox- Enrique “Kike” Hernández, Ramón Vázquez, and Alex Cora

7/26/23 at 6:40 p.m. ET- Detroit- Detroit Tigers- Javier Báez, Juan Nieves, Alex Lange, Riley Greene

7/30/23 at 1:35 p.m. ET- Atlanta- Atlanta Braves- Joe Jiménez and Eddie Rosario

“Puerto Rico loves baseball for many reasons, we are proud that so many excellent players call us home. This sport is part of our tradition, of who we are, of our history. It is impossible to speak about our Island without mentioning Roberto Clemente and so many others,” said Mariela Vallines, Executive Director of the PRCDA.

About PRCDA

The Puerto Rico Convention District Authority (PRCDA) is a public corporation created under Law Number 351 of September 2, 2000, as amended. Its mission is to develop and operate the Convention District, positioning Puerto Rico as a world-class business, tourism, and entertainment destination.