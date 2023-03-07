A 'Barbie' doll of the Mexican astronaut Katya Echazarreta was launched

Mattel, as part of its 'Role Models' collection, introduced in 2015 to honor inspiring women, this year included a new version based on the well-known member of Space of Humanity.

Echazarreta wrote on her Facebook account:

At 7 years old when I used to pretend my Barbie was an Astronaut traveling through the galaxy I could never have imagined I would one day have my very own Barbie. It is such an honor to be a part of the Barbie Role Models campaign.

Inspiration for Girls

Katya Echazarreta's Barbie, who has her hair color and cut, wears a navy blue space suit, which highlights a patch that bears her name and the legend Space of Humanity, the organization that selected the Mexican from among 7,000 applicants for the trip to space.

In 2022, the Guadalajara-born astronaut traveled into space through the Blue Origin company on the Shepard NS-21 mission, and thanks to this great feat, she has not stopped receiving tributes.

Because of her dual nationality, Echazarreta also became the youngest American to go into space.

Market Options

It is important to note that not all the copies of the Role Models line go on sale, so it is not yet confirmed if this will be the case of Katya Echazarreta's Barbie.

To date, the Role Models collection has honored around 50 women who have excelled in different areas, including some Latinas, such as the Mexican businesswoman Adriana Azuara, the singer Celia Cruz, the fashion designer Lan Yu, and the writer Julia Álvarez.