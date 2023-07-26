LIVE STREAMING
Celia Cruz's commemorative U.S. quarter.
The coin is part of the American Women Quarters Program collection. Photo: @usmint.

“Azúcar!” Celia Cruz's iconic catchphrase is featured on the U.S. commemorative coin

The design was well received by the followers of the "Queen of Salsa."

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Agave plant.

Cheers Amigos!

July 25th, 2023
Article
Congressional Hispanic Caucus event.

What Is Your Favorite?

July 18th, 2023
Article
Photo: Heinz Arno Drawert/ Neotropical Ichthyology

New fish species found

July 18th, 2023
Article
Mexico interim coach Jaime Lozano and Mexico's Olympic soccer team celebrating their third place finish in Tokyo. Photo: Getty Images

El Tri Takes All

July 17th, 2023
Article
Baseball ball on the field.

Showing Love For The Game

July 14th, 2023
Article
Ilha Grande.

Philly Latino Film Festival

July 13th, 2023
Article
Hollywood sign.

A Worldwide Icon

July 12th, 2023
Article
(Photo by Barbara Alper/Getty Images)

Spike’s Creative Sources

July 10th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
July 26, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

The U.S. Mint recently unveiled the design for the 5 coins that are part of the collection of women honorees for the 2024 edition of the American Women Quarters Program.

Celia Cruz, the Cuban superstar recognized as the “Queen of Salsa,” is one of those selected and becomes the first Afro-Latina to be represented on a U.S. quarter.

The design features the beloved world-famous entertainer donning a ball gown as she displays her traditional smile and shares her signature catchphrase “Azúcar!” (which means sugar) inscribed along with her name.

The Mint highlighted in the description of the design:

The 2024 Celia Cruz Quarter is the 14th coin in the American Women Quarters™ Program. Celia Cruz was a Cuban-American singer, cultural icon, and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century.

Deserved Recognition

Cruz, who was born in Havana in 1925 and began singing in the 1940s, went into exile in the United States after a performing tour in Mexico following the outbreak of the 1959 Cuban revolution.

She became world famous for her incredible talent and unparalleled charisma, which allowed her to stand out and succeed in a music genre that was dominated by male artists.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton awarded her the President's National Medal of Arts, and she received a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2016 Grammys.

The Queen of Salsa” recorded more than 80 albums, and 23 of them went gold. She was a three-time Grammy winner and a four-time Latin Grammy winner.

Luxury List

The other women honorees for the 2024 coins are:

  1. Patsy Takemoto Mink of Hawaii — The first woman of color to serve in Congress
  2. Dr. Mary Edwards Walker — Civil War-era surgeon, women's rights advocate, and abolitionist
  3. Reverend Pauli Murray Poet, writer, activist, lawyer, and Episcopal priest
  4. Zitkala-Ša — Also known as Gertrude Simmons Bonnin, she was a writer, composer, educator, and political activist for Native American citizenship and other civil rights.

The women were chosen by the Secretary of the Treasury in consultation with the Smithsonian Museum of American Women's History, the National Museum of Women's History, and the Bipartisan Congressional Women's Caucus.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link