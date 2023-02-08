LIVE STREAMING
Mama Cax modeling.
The remembered model shone on the catwalks. Photo: @GOYOCQT.

Google’s Doodle celebrates Mama Cax

It is a tribute to the American model of Haitian origin.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
The spring season will begin April 29th through May 28th. Photo: Courtesy.

Latino Theater Season

February 8th, 2023
Article
Amanda Serrano (right) poses with Katie Taylor (left) in the ring after becoming the first Puerto Rican undisputed boxing champion. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images.

Amanda Serrano makes history

February 6th, 2023
Article
Joe Acabá, NASA new Chief Astronaut. Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls

A Latino stands out at NASA

February 6th, 2023
Article
The legendary boxer has a Super Bowl ad with Michelob.

Canelo, golf and his return

February 1st, 2023
Article
The new census categories are expected to be included in 2030. Photo credit: Pixabay.

Latino Diversity+The Census

January 30th, 2023
Article
Mural in tribute to the Three Kings parade by Igualada artist Nuria Riba. Source: Twitter / Igualada capital de la cultura

Philly like Igualada

January 30th, 2023
Article
(From Left to Right) Sheldon D Brown - Branden Davon Lindsay - Will Adams in the National Tour of A Soldiers Play. Photo: Joan Marcus.

‘A Soldier’s Play’

January 26th, 2023
Article
Chef Juan will be from January 11th to February 12th. Photo: Courtesy.

Juan López at the Kimmel

January 23rd, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
February 08, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Specially recognized for being a defender of the rights of people with disabilities, the illustration-tribute to Cax, within the framework of Black History Month, was made by the technology giant by the hand of the invited artist based in Brooklyn Lyne Lucien.

Breaking molds

Honoring diversity and inclusion, it is time to celebrate the legacy of Mama Cax, a woman who in her lifetime stood out for breaking expectations around beauty and who proudly walked the biggest runways, including New York Fashion Weeks, wearing her prosthetic leg adorned with special designs and unique patterns.

Mama Cax, who was born Cacsmy Brutus on November 20, 1989, in Brooklyn, New York, and grew up in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, was diagnosed with lung and bone cancer at age 14.

As a result of this disease, at the age of 16 she underwent an unsuccessful surgical procedure to replace her hip, a surgery that led to the amputation of her right leg, a situation that obviously affected Cax, who was depressed and had a hard time accepting herself, especially since her prosthetic didn't look realistic and didn't match her skin color.

Empowerment

Over the years, Mama Cax came to accept and love her new body, standing out for her use of elegant prosthetic covers that became her personal hallmark of style, which, added to her colorful outfits, hair dyes and bold makeup, made her highlight her love for fashion.

In addition to successfully venturing into the world of fashion and catwalks, Cax also sought refuge in sports, which led her to learn to ride a manual bicycle and successfully complete the New York Marathon.

Also, Mama Cax used her social media to support the body positivity movement, as well as the causes of Black and disabled women, who continue to be vastly underrepresented.

Her fresh and empowered approach, as well as an honest dialogue about her body insecurities, led her to advocate for inclusion in fashion and officially broke out as a model in an ad campaign in 2017, later establishing herself as a member of the Jag Models agency., where she landed a Teen Vogue cover.

Due to medical complications, in 2019 Mama Cax passed away. The Doodle dedicated to her memory highlights many facets of her identity, including her Haitian heritage, her hometown of New York and her career in fashion with her prosthetic incorporated into the look.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link