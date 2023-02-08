Google’s Doodle celebrates Mama Cax

Specially recognized for being a defender of the rights of people with disabilities, the illustration-tribute to Cax, within the framework of Black History Month, was made by the technology giant by the hand of the invited artist based in Brooklyn Lyne Lucien.

Breaking molds

Honoring diversity and inclusion, it is time to celebrate the legacy of Mama Cax, a woman who in her lifetime stood out for breaking expectations around beauty and who proudly walked the biggest runways, including New York Fashion Weeks, wearing her prosthetic leg adorned with special designs and unique patterns.

Mama Cax, who was born Cacsmy Brutus on November 20, 1989, in Brooklyn, New York, and grew up in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, was diagnosed with lung and bone cancer at age 14.

As a result of this disease, at the age of 16 she underwent an unsuccessful surgical procedure to replace her hip, a surgery that led to the amputation of her right leg, a situation that obviously affected Cax, who was depressed and had a hard time accepting herself, especially since her prosthetic didn't look realistic and didn't match her skin color.

Empowerment

Over the years, Mama Cax came to accept and love her new body, standing out for her use of elegant prosthetic covers that became her personal hallmark of style, which, added to her colorful outfits, hair dyes and bold makeup, made her highlight her love for fashion.

In addition to successfully venturing into the world of fashion and catwalks, Cax also sought refuge in sports, which led her to learn to ride a manual bicycle and successfully complete the New York Marathon.

Also, Mama Cax used her social media to support the body positivity movement, as well as the causes of Black and disabled women, who continue to be vastly underrepresented.

Her fresh and empowered approach, as well as an honest dialogue about her body insecurities, led her to advocate for inclusion in fashion and officially broke out as a model in an ad campaign in 2017, later establishing herself as a member of the Jag Models agency., where she landed a Teen Vogue cover.

Due to medical complications, in 2019 Mama Cax passed away. The Doodle dedicated to her memory highlights many facets of her identity, including her Haitian heritage, her hometown of New York and her career in fashion with her prosthetic incorporated into the look.