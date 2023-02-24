LIVE STREAMING
Dominique Thorne, actress starring in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Dominique Thorne, star of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ will be one of the honorees. Photo: @DiscussingFilm.

ESSENCE celebrates its 16th Black Women in Hollywood Awards

The awards are sponsored by Coca-Cola and Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.'

Manuel Herrera
February 24, 2023

ESSENCE, the leading Black-owned media, technology and commerce company focused on Black women and Black communities, recently announced the stars that will be honored at its annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards luncheon.

“The brilliance of modern-day entertainment unequivocally shines brighter because of the tremendous impact of Black women who continue to move the needle,” wrote ESSENCE in a release.

The ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards honor Black women who are making their undeniable mark on film and television while forging their own definition of what it means to be a Black woman in the mecca of film and television.

A celebration of stars

The star-studded red carpet event will take place March 9 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caroline Wanga, president and CEO of Essence Ventures, LLC., noted:

We are privileged to have this sacred platform that illuminates the on-going accomplishments of Black women at our annual luncheon in its 16th year since inception.

The ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards is sponsored by Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and Coca-Cola. It will be available to stream on the ESSENCE's website.

A special luncheon 

“Over the last 16 years, Black Women in Hollywood has grown from an exclusive luncheon for 400 guests, to an oasis of sisterhood and a safe space for Black women to fully see, hear and embrace one another,” highlighted the organization. 

On Thursday, March 9, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, CA, the following stars will be honored:

  • Executive Tara Duncan, president of Freeform and Onyx Collective
  • Director Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), recognized at SAG, BAFTA, and Critics' Choice Awards
  • Danielle Deadwyler (Till), an NAACP-nominated actress
  • Actress Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • Emmy-winning actress and activist Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary).

This year's ceremony will include awards presented by actress/producer Yara Shahidi and producer/director Chinonye Chukwu.

“For more than a decade and a half, ESSENCE has championed the Black Women in Hollywood Awards to commemorate the Black women who are the story makers, storytellers, story-doers, and story-sharers that cultivate the entertainment ecosystem that the world cherishes and loves deeply. We are privileged to have this sacred platform that illuminates the on-going accomplishments of Black women at our annual luncheon in its 16th year since inception. Whether the world acknowledges it or not, Black women are the CEOs of home, culture and community and because of that role, when you engage with her, you engage with the Black community as a whole,” added Wanga.

The return of ESSENCE Hollywood House

In addition to the Black Women in Hollywood Awards, ESSENCE Hollywood House also celebrates its fourth edition on Friday, March 10, ESSENCE Hollywood House was developed to deliver compelling and engaging live content intended to spark meaningful conversation and action to drive greater inclusion in Hollywood, and provide an opportunity for Black creatives, aspiring and established, to educate, collaborate, and empower each other with purpose.

The experience, sponsored by Coca-Cola and Prime Video, will feature thought leaders, industry stakeholders and members of the creative community, including actors, directors, writers, showrunners, studio heads, and others directing a curated program of interactive conversations, fireside panels, masterclasses and more.

“ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards is an annual celebration that honors pioneering and immensely talented Black women in Hollywood – both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. It is a love letter of sincere reverence, camaraderie and celebration to each woman and those who aspire to be like them,” said ESSENCE.

