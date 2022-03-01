LIVE STREAMING
(From L to R) T.J. Holmes, Jamee Grigsby, Quinta Brunson, Mr. Robinson, Stephen Briggs, Xiomarra Robinson, Ms. Dupree (Comegys principal), Robin Roberts. Photo: Comegys Elementary School
(From L to R) T.J. Holmes, Jamee Grigsby, Quinta Brunson, Mr. Robinson, Stephen Briggs, Xiomarra Robinson, Ms. Dupree (Comegys principal), Robin Roberts. Photo: Comegys Elementary School

Quinta Brunson teams up with Good Morning America, Wells Fargo and more to honor Southwest Philly teacher

The surprise visit was to honor and celebrate the Comegys Elementary School teacher, but also to announce a donation of $40,000.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Ketanji Brown Jackson. Photo Credit: TOM WILLIAMS-POOL/GETTY IMAGES

A Historic Supreme Selection

March 1st, 2022
Article
Karol G will debut in the Netflix's television series "Griselda". Credits: Caption Karol G - YouTube.

Karol G's TV Debut

March 1st, 2022
Article
Bunbury will say his last goodbye on stage

Bunbury says goodbye

March 1st, 2022
Article
Estopa will play live the new album "Fuego" in the USA and Spain. Photo: Getty Images

Estopa and Fito & Fitipaldis

March 1st, 2022
Article
The television series "Señorita 89" reveals abuses in Mexican beauty pageants. Credits: "Señorita 89" - Facebook.

The Dark Side of Pageants

March 1st, 2022
Article
Author Oscar Mancinas is a PhD student at ASU

To Live and Die in El Valle

March 1st, 2022
Article
Rosario Dawson Stars In La Borinqueña Graphic Novel

La Borinqueña is Back

March 1st, 2022
Article
The walls are an 11-kilometer cordon that runs through the Historic Center of the city. Photo: Flickr

The Walls of Cartagena

February 28th, 2022
Andrew Kolba
By
Andrew Kolba
March 01, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

On the morning of Monday, Feb 28, Comegys Elementary School teacher Xiomarra Robinson was surprised by a round of applause on the national scale.

Robinson was surprised by a group including Wells Fargo community relations VP Stephen Briggs. Briggs is a Comegys Elementary School teaching alum.

Good Morning America personalities Robin Roberts and T.J. Holmes, Mural Arts Philadelphia’s Jamee Grigsby were also present, as was Abbott Elementary writer and star Quinta Brunson.

Abbott Elementary is a sitcom exploring the lives of a group of school teachers employed at an underfunded elementary school who, because of their love of teaching, continue regardless.

The group surprised Robinson at the school to thank the third grade teacher for her work. 

Robinson has proved herself as a hardworking and impactful teacher, and a pillar of support for her students.

To continue the impact of teachers like Robinson, Wells Fargo is donating $40,000 to the elementary school.

The donation will go towards supporting the school and the efforts of teachers like Robinson.

Robinson has been a School District of Philadelphia teacher for over 10 years. She dedicates time every day towards her student’s success.

The elementary school teacher is known for opening her classroom during lunch breaks to provide a safe space for students seeking to open up about the challenges they are facing. 

Robinson also puts her own money aside for additional school supplies when school funding runs short. She also takes it upon herself to teach additional subjects such as art.

The Benjamin B. Comegys School is an elementary school in the School District of Philadelphia, located in Southwest Philly.

TAGS
  • Philly schools
  • school funding
  • donation

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.