Quinta Brunson teams up with Good Morning America, Wells Fargo and more to honor Southwest Philly teacher

On the morning of Monday, Feb 28, Comegys Elementary School teacher Xiomarra Robinson was surprised by a round of applause on the national scale.

Robinson was surprised by a group including Wells Fargo community relations VP Stephen Briggs. Briggs is a Comegys Elementary School teaching alum.

Good Morning America personalities Robin Roberts and T.J. Holmes, Mural Arts Philadelphia’s Jamee Grigsby were also present, as was Abbott Elementary writer and star Quinta Brunson.

Abbott Elementary is a sitcom exploring the lives of a group of school teachers employed at an underfunded elementary school who, because of their love of teaching, continue regardless.

The group surprised Robinson at the school to thank the third grade teacher for her work.

Robinson has proved herself as a hardworking and impactful teacher, and a pillar of support for her students.

To continue the impact of teachers like Robinson, Wells Fargo is donating $40,000 to the elementary school.

The donation will go towards supporting the school and the efforts of teachers like Robinson.

Robinson has been a School District of Philadelphia teacher for over 10 years. She dedicates time every day towards her student’s success.

The elementary school teacher is known for opening her classroom during lunch breaks to provide a safe space for students seeking to open up about the challenges they are facing.

Robinson also puts her own money aside for additional school supplies when school funding runs short. She also takes it upon herself to teach additional subjects such as art.

The Benjamin B. Comegys School is an elementary school in the School District of Philadelphia, located in Southwest Philly.