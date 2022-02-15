“Bestia”, the inspiration for the Chilean short film nominated for an Oscar

A dark and bloodthirsty woman, product of an era that no Latino should forget, the Chilean dictatorship with its systematic forced disappearance practices, is the protagonist of this animated short film by Chilean Hugo Covarrubias, which is part of the list of nominees for a Academy Award Oscar.

After successfully touring various international festivals, Covarrubias's film, entitled "Bestia", earned a place among the contenders for the most sought-after statuette in world cinema, presenting a story that, with a harrowing atmosphere, uncovers an episode lived in the height of the Pinochet government and that lays bare a turbulent past in Chile that many preferred not to discover.

“Bestia” del director @hugocovarrubias obtuvo el Premio Internacional Rigo Mora de Cortometraje de Animación durante la ceremonia del #36FestivalDeCineGuadalajara. pic.twitter.com/W9ODOfAbeO — Canal 44 (@CANAL44TV) October 10, 2021

Who is this story based on?

“Beast” is based on a skilled and dangerous torturer of the Chilean military regime who was in charge of a whole detachment of criminal women within the Police of that country. Ingrid Olderöck (1944 - 2001), also known as "the woman with the dogs", managed, thanks to her violent and cold operations, to become the most powerful woman in the National Intelligence Directorate, DINA, the repressive police forces created during the Pinochet regime.

Despite her disastrous reputation as one of the most fearsome torturers, she is not a character that is widely known, so surely only through this short film will it be possible to make known the freedom and coldness with which this woman carried out innumerable and heinous crimes under the protection and complicity of the State.

"I think she represents evil at its best, despite being only a part of this DINA gear," Hugo Covarrubias told to the German media DW.

Covarrubias based part of his story on the book by Nancy Guzmán, “Ingrid Olderöck, the woman with the dogs,” where the frustration, paranoia and mental incongruity of the cruel torturer were revealed. However, and detaching himself from the text, the director decided to delve into the character's psyche, see beyond the violent police agent and discover a human being full of traumas.

Interviews with the “Beast"

The investigative book by Guzmán, who according to Covarrubias is the one who can best tell the story of this woman, the daughter of Germans and an expert in the arts of military discipline, is based on a series of interviews with the "Beast" and was published in 2014.

The writer relates that Olderöck grew up in a home that praised Hitler's Nazi regime and whose parents were extremely harsh on her and her two other sisters. Likewise, she was educated to see Chileans as inferior people, regardless of the fact that she was born in the South American country.

"The woman with the dogs" always stood out in military life, even being the founder of the female Carabineros school. "She was a commando herself, she took all the courses she could, she was an expert in martial arts, shooting, horseback riding, skydiving and an expert in dog training," Guzmán describes.

Dog trainer

Through an aberrant action, Olderöck took advantage of her condition as a dog trainer to carry out torture using a German shepherd. Detainees, both male and female, were taken to a place where they were sexually abused by the canine.

Historical value

For Covarrubias, who took three and a half years to carry out this project, it is important to bring these episodes to light, especially in a context where a large part of society still does not believe in the horrors of the dictatorship.

These characters, who become strong in the midst of institutional crises and in scenarios where the attack on human rights is normalized, must be recognized and made visible, beyond a question of gender, time or space, since only approaching this kind of beings we can try to explain the logic of evil in our societies.

This is the short film: