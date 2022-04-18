Chef José Andrés’ ‘World Central Kitchen’ nonprofit is the focus of new Ron Howard documentary

Ron Howard is one of the movie industry’s most prolific directors. The filmmaker and actor’s work often crosses borders between film and documentary.

Howard’s latest documentary, We Feed People, focused on celebrity chef José Andrés. The documentary places the spotlight on Andrés’ World Central Kitchen (WCK) nonprofit.

The World Central Kitchen nonprofit organization brings chefs and fresh food to the frontlines of crises. WCK began in the aftermath of Haiti’s 7.0 magnitude earthquake in 2010.

It was in Haiti where Andrés learned what would become the WCK model: to offer cooked food prepared in the traditions local to wherever he was delivering aid.

Local tradition is an important aspect of the WCK’s mission, which believes comfort food can offer immeasurable hope in addition to sustenance.

WCK’s work extends to today, working to feed people in the Ukraine amid Russia’s evasion. Just this week, missile strikes in Kharkiv, Ukraine injured four World Central Kitchen workers.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, WCK reports to have distributed close to 300,000 meals to people across the country. The food was delivered to frontlines, bomb shelters, and hospitals.

Howards’ We Feed People documentary speaks to the overall mission of the Spanish-born Chef Andrés’ nonprofit.

WCK does not arrive with military clearance to deliver the food, as detailed in the documentary, but instead arrives with intents to assist no matter the reaction of groups such as The Red Cross.

If they are ridiculed later, WCK responds with an apology. What matters most to the nonprofit is that people in need were assisted as intended.

The work Andrés and his team undergo are not easy tasks. With the support and healthy concern of his family and crew, Andrés pushes the mission he started to reach those who most need the help.

To learn more about World Central Kitchen’s ongoing efforts in Ukraine, those interested may see here.

World Central Kitchen has visited 61 cities and towns across the country thus far, transporting four million pounds of food.