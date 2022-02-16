Utama, the winning Bolivian film at the Sundance Film Festival

Utama, the first film by Bolivian Alejandro Loayza, which presents us with a love story between two older adults from the Quechua indigenous community, framed in the extreme conditions that climate change subjects the planet to, was recognized with the jury prize in the international section of the Sundance Festival.

“In the arid Bolivian highlands, an elderly Quechua couple has lived the same daily life for years. In the middle of a drought, Virginio (80) gets sick and aware of his imminent death, he lives his last days hiding the illness from Sisa (81). In addition, he is reluctant to migrate to the city like the rest of his community. Everything is rushed with the arrival of grandson Clever (23), who comes to visit with news. The three will face, each in their own way, the drought, the changes and the meaning of life.” This is the official synopsis of Utama, a word that in the Aymara language means “our home.”

The locations

In statements made by Loayza to the Spanish newspaper El País, he recalled that in the midst of producing a series of documentaries he was making to discover how other compatriots lived in his country, Planeta Bolivia, one day he traveled to the municipality of Santiago de Chuvica, where he immediately decided that this would be the location of his film.

Having started his film career in the area of still photography, which made him passionate about telling stories with images, the setting chosen by Loayza to produce his film was not a matter of caprice, especially since filming in the desert is never easy.

The landscapes were carefully chosen by the production to emphasize one of the important issues addressed by the film, climate change and its effect on the search for those resources essential for life, such as water. Likewise, Loayza sought to highlight the current context in which populations, faced with the scarcity, among others, of the precious liquid, are forced to move from their homes to try to survive in another place. For the director, these are the “urgent stories that need to be known.”

Thanks to the technique used during filming, various shots of the film have been associated by specialized critics with the aesthetics of the western. “There is no camera in which between such desolation and spaciousness in a cinematographic frame. We made decisions that led us to have the widest possible picture. The director of photography, the Uruguayan Bárbara Álvarez, is one of the best in Latin America and it was a luxury to have her. She understood the film that I wanted to tell, she understood the language that I wanted to use. We had the same feeling of the characters and their relationship with the landscape. The result is what we wanted and that is what is important,” underlines Loayza.

A love story

Utama tells us a love story between Virginio and Sisa, played by the natural actors José Calcina and Luisa Quispe, two Quechua-speaking octogenarians who at first were not interested in participating in the film, but whom Loayza emphatically thanks for their generosity and for giving their best for the film.

In the midst of the humble routine of the elderly couple, an illness torments Virginio who does not want to worry Sisa and does not want to leave his land to move to the city, even if this is the most viable option to not die.

In addition to the relationship between this couple, the film also decisively explores the relationship between man and his environment, in this case a spectacular and dramatic Bolivian Altiplano, where the action, or inaction of the communities, have generated impossible living conditions for people, depleting more resources every day and forcing them to abandon their lands and leave them in the midst of silence and oblivion.

