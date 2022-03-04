Five years ago, ‘Logan’ introduced Spanish actress Dafne Keen to audiences

Warning: contains spoilers for Logan (2017).

Logan, originally released five years ago this month on March 5, 2017, explored the popular Marvel Comics hero, Wolverine, with grit and a more adult script than previous entries.

The James Mangold-directed film was the final outing for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Jackman had played the character for 17 years, deciding to retire the role with Logan. His first performance as the hero was for 2000s’ X-Men.

While fans were saying goodbye to Jackman, wider audiences were being introduced to Spanish and British actress Dafne Keen, who played a challenging and demanding leading role in the R-rated finale.

Keen appeared in The Refugees prior to her superhero debut, and appeared in HBO’s His Dark Materials after.

His Dark Materials is airing its third and final season this year. Keen stars as lead Lyra in the series, appearing in each episode of the HBO adventure-drama.

The show, based on a series of novels by Philip Pullman, also featured a performance from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In Logan, Keen played Laura / X-23, the biological yet unmentioned daughter of Jackman’s Wolverine who had been hidden from the longtime X-Man.

Keen’s portrayal was not a breezy feat, and proved the actress’ talents through an unconventional and combatant role.

Wielding the same powers as the grisly Wolverine, the actress’ portrayal required an animated physical performance without much spoken dialogue. The character does not speak until the film’s final act.

Viewers learn towards the final act that the character, who chose to remain silent prior, is a native Spanish speaker.

The character’s native language reflects the film’s opening setting of the Mexican border, where the characters meet before starting on a country-wide trek.

Laura’s Spanish also reflects her Latina mother, who had cared for her after the young girl escaped an abusive housing facility.

Gabriela, Laura’s mother, was played by Manhattan-born actress Elizabeth Rodriguez.

Logan would go on to be nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, and would become a noted staple of R-rated superhero flicks.

In the five years since its release, Dafne Keen’s performance still remains one of note in the superhero genre.