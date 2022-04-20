LIVE STREAMING
Karamo Brown at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images.
Karamo Brown at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images.

Karamo Brown of ‘Queer Eye’ becomes first gay Afro-Latino star to host syndicated U.S. talk show

Karamo Brown of ‘Queer Eye’ fame now has his own talk show. Brown makes history with the show for being the first gay and Afro-Latino syndicated U.S. talk show

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Handshake.

More Funding for the Latinos

April 20th, 2022
Article
Image to illustrate diversity.

Operation HOPE in Action

April 20th, 2022
Article
Dominican actress Cindy Galan will star in the film "Flight of Fireflies", which is inspired by the first female doctor of Medicine in the Dominican Republic. Photo: Cindy Galan - Instagram.

"Flight of Fireflies"

April 20th, 2022
Article
The Motomami World Tour will Rosalía back to Spain

Motomami in Spain

April 20th, 2022
Article
The Latin Music Awards 2022 will be celebrated in Las Vegas

LATAM Music Goes to Vegas

April 20th, 2022
Article
J.Lo's documentary "Halftime" will premiere in June at the Tribeca Film Festival. Photo: gettyimages.

J.Lo's biopic at Tribeca

April 20th, 2022
Article
The Philharmonic Orchestra of Bogota will perform in four different cities. Photo: Courtesy

Bogotá in Scandinavia

April 20th, 2022
Article
"La Gorda Botero" is located in Plaza Santo Domingo in Cartagena. Photo: Pixabay

Botero's art in Cartagena

April 19th, 2022
Andrew Kolba
By
Andrew Kolba
April 20, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Arriving this fall, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown will make history with his new talk show, Karamo. The show is expected for a Sept. 29 release.

Karamo will make Brown the first gay and Afro-Latino star to host a syndicated United States-based talk show.

The show has been sold to a number of station groups such as Nexstar, Weigel, Sinclair, Tegna, Sunbeam, CW Plus, and Mission Broadcasting.

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and Stamford Media Productions will deliver the talk show to a number of stations.

Stations to air Karamo in syndication are not limited to but include WPHL Philadelphia, WPIX New York, WLVI Boston, WKCF Orlando, WSVN Miami, KTLA Los Angeles, WCIU Chicago, WATL Atlanta, and WJW Cleveland.

Brown has starred on Queer Eye as the show’s ‘Culture and Lifestyle’ expert since 2018, when the series was revived for Netflix with an all-new cast. 

Queer Eye originally ran on the Bravo network between 2003-2007 for five seasons.

Netflix’s current iteration starring Brown has surpassed the original with its six seasons. Brown and his co-stars were even given their own special, allowing the crew to visit Japan. 

Brown cites the talk show gig as a childhood dream of his. He has been inspired by Sally Jessy Raphael, Phil Donahue, and Maury Povich alike. Povich would eventually become a collaborator of Brown’s.

“As a Black, gay man of first-generation immigrants, opportunities for my goals seemed impossible so I want to thank everyone involved for believing in me and trusting me to explore all the highs and lows of life and celebrate with their audiences,” said Brown in a statement.

TAGS
  • talk show
  • Latinos in Television
  • afro-latino culture

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link