HBO Max announces Latino Short Film Competition, submissions opening this month

Streaming service HBO Max has announced the launch of their now-revamped Latino Short Film Competition.

The competition this year will explore the theme of “community” on-screen. Films considered for the competition will revolve around the theme.

HBO Max is seeking to give a platform to Latino storytellers, but hope to include stories by Latinos that reflect everyone’s experiences, not just Latino ones.

“It gives us great pleasure to be able to expand our original programming with seven new amazing films created by outstanding individuals being honored at Latino film festivals all over the country,” said Joey Chavez, Executive Vice President of Drama for HBO Max, HBO.

The Latino short film competition is a product of HBO Max, WarnerMedia OneFifty, and six film festivals the streaming service partnered with.

The film festivals include the Georgia Latino Film Festival, the Houston Latino Film Festival, the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF), the Miami Film Festival, the New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF), and the Philadelphia Latino Film Festival.

Those interested in entering the competition can participate by submitting a film to any of the six affiliated film festivals.

Seven winners will be selected. Competition rules can be read here.

Winners of the Latino film competition will have the chance to premiere their work on the streaming service.

HBO Max subscribers will also have access to the six film festivals’ networks, allowing the work of participating Latino filmmakers to reach bigger audiences.

Previous winners of HBO’s Latino Short Film Competition include the works Slipping Into Darkness, La Serenata, Pepito, 1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, Rizo, Princess Cut, Crabs in a Barrel, Mi Casa, and When You Clean a Stranger’s Home.

All works except the films Crabs in a Barrel, Mi Casa, and When You Clean a Stranger’s Home are now streaming on HBO Max. The former three will arrive on April 8.

“We’re thrilled to be announcing the revamp of our Latino short film competition that goes hand in hand with the one year anniversary of Pa’lante! We hope this competition inspires and empowers Latinos far and wide in the entertainment industry while elevating their stories,” said Jessica Vargas, Director, Multicultural Marketing at HBO Max, HBO.

The competition is calling Latino/a/x filmmakers — whether writers, directors, or producers — who are at least 18, or the age of the majority in their state, with legal resident status.

Films must be live-action and run between eight and 20 minutes; animation will not be permitted. Participants are limited to one entry each, with one entry per film festival.

Submissions close at 11:59 p.m. PST on May 2.