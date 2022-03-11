LIVE STREAMING
Screenshots from 'Encanto' (L) and 'Dune' (R). Photos: Walt Disney Studios (L), Warner Bros. (R)
Screenshots from 'Encanto' (L) and 'Dune' (R). Photos: Walt Disney Studios (L), Warner Bros. (R)

‘Encanto’ ties ‘Dune’ in awards haul from Visual Effects Awards

The Disney film ‘Encanto’ tied Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ adaptation for total awards at this year’s Visual Effects Awards.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Elections in Colombia. Aspect of the March 13 voting in Medellín.

Colombia: the left wins

March 14th, 2022
Article
Two guys work remotely with their laptops.

Mexican Talent Needed

March 13th, 2022
Article
Geisha Williams.

Meet a Fierce Latina CEO

March 11th, 2022
Article
Kenty Love

Kenty Breaks the Friendzone

March 11th, 2022
Article
LMSA conference banner. Photo courtesy of: LMSA national website

Latino med professors needed

March 11th, 2022
Article
Photo Courtesy of The Wardrobe.

Getting ex-prisoners dressed

March 11th, 2022
Article
'Música en tus Manos' is led by the Dolce Suono Trio. Photo: Dolce Suono Trio

Music in Your Hands

March 11th, 2022
Article
Rosalía appearance at Jimmy Fallon's late show.

Rosalía on Fallon

March 11th, 2022
Andrew Kolba
By
Andrew Kolba
March 11, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Encanto — directed by Jared Bush, Bryon Howard, and Charise Castro Smith — has tied with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation in total awards at the 2022 Visual Effects Awards.

The Visual Effects Awards, also known as the VES Awards, is an awards ceremony put on by the Visual Effects Society (VES). 

This year was the VES Awards’ 20th anniversary. Meanwhile, the Visual Effects Society is celebrating its overall 25th year.

Disney’s Encanto stars Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, and Mauro Castillo, among others. 

The animated picture follows a teenage girl exploring a magical world where each of her family members possess a magical power except her.

Encanto won the award for Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature, with additional acknowledgments in the Animated Character, Created Environment, and Virtual Cinematography categories. 

The animated film tied Dune for a total of six nominations. Both films also received four wins each.

The films Spider-Man: No Way Home, Last Night in Soho, Fitch, Jungle Cruise, and Raya and the Last Dragon also gained attention in various categories. 

In television, Foundation from Apple TV+ came out in the lead, while the latest Call of Duty title, Vanguard, received two wins in gaming.

Acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro was also this year’s recipient of the VES Award for Creative Excellence. 

J. Miles Dale, the longtime producing partner of del Toro, accepted the award for an under-the-weather and absent del Toro.

For a full list of Visual Effects Awards winners, check here.

TAGS
  • Encanto
  • film industry
  • LATINAS IN FILM

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.