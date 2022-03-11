‘Encanto’ ties ‘Dune’ in awards haul from Visual Effects Awards

Encanto — directed by Jared Bush, Bryon Howard, and Charise Castro Smith — has tied with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation in total awards at the 2022 Visual Effects Awards.

The Visual Effects Awards, also known as the VES Awards, is an awards ceremony put on by the Visual Effects Society (VES).

This year was the VES Awards’ 20th anniversary. Meanwhile, the Visual Effects Society is celebrating its overall 25th year.

Disney’s Encanto stars Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, and Mauro Castillo, among others.

The animated picture follows a teenage girl exploring a magical world where each of her family members possess a magical power except her.

Encanto won the award for Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature, with additional acknowledgments in the Animated Character, Created Environment, and Virtual Cinematography categories.

The animated film tied Dune for a total of six nominations. Both films also received four wins each.

The films Spider-Man: No Way Home, Last Night in Soho, Fitch, Jungle Cruise, and Raya and the Last Dragon also gained attention in various categories.

In television, Foundation from Apple TV+ came out in the lead, while the latest Call of Duty title, Vanguard, received two wins in gaming.

Acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro was also this year’s recipient of the VES Award for Creative Excellence.

J. Miles Dale, the longtime producing partner of del Toro, accepted the award for an under-the-weather and absent del Toro.

For a full list of Visual Effects Awards winners, check here.