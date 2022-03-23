LIVE STREAMING
3LH pose in front of a Rambler. Photo: Rudy Martin, Visual Eyes LA.
3LH pose in front of a Rambler. Photo: Rudy Martin, Visual Eyes LA.

Southern California punk quartet 3LH drop new single “Shadow” in preparation for debut record ‘Silver Dream Road’

The West Coast punk band 3LH has released a number of singles and an EP since forming around 2017.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
'Dos espíritus' tells Georgina's story. Photo: Señal Colombia

Indigenous Wayúu transgender

March 25th, 2022
Article
Mister Babilla is one of the most iconic nightlife spots in Cartagena. Photo: Mister Babilla

Top 5 places in Cartagena

March 25th, 2022
Article
'Fresh Cut Fruit'

Piñatas and fruit

March 25th, 2022
Article
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Ketanji Prevails

March 25th, 2022
Article
Charles Leone, executive director of Campus Safety Services, will step down from his role in April. Photo Credit: Will Colavito/Unsplash

Temple safety chief resigns

March 25th, 2022
Article
Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson, Philadelphia's new Deputy Health Commissioner. Photo Courtesy of the PA Health Department.

Promotion in PA Health Dept.

March 25th, 2022
Article
Fernando Rosario, founder and president of Exeqpath.

The Business Caddy

March 25th, 2022
Article
Sen. Sharif Street

Driving Away Hunger

March 25th, 2022
Andrew Kolba
By
Andrew Kolba
March 23, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

3LH is a West Coast-based punk outfit from Garden Grove, California. The group started releasing music on Bandcamp in 2017, beginning with their single “Marmalade Clouds.”

The band developed their sound through the Latino punk, garage, and DIY scenes across Orange County.

It was in these spaces that 3LH formed a dedicated following, one that saw the group sell out shows at The Observatory, Constellation Room, The Garden Amphitheatre, and The Smell.

Within these venues, 3LH have shared the stage with contemporaries including Tijuana Panthers, Tropa Magica, Mystic Braves, and The OC Hurricanes.

Now, after half a decade of releasing music, 3LH will be sharing their debut album, Silver Dream Road, on May 13. The LP comes from My Grito Industries.

The group released the record’s first single, “Shadow” this past week. The leading single lays out the narrative from a speaker who refuses to live in the shadow of others.

In their official music video, 3LH performs “Shadow” in a garage and setting populated by pale mannequins.

The music video was directed by Rudy Torres and Andrew Galleran.

A quartet, the group comprises lead vocalist and guitarist Rafa Heredia, Johnny Villanueva on keys and guitar, Kevin Carranza handling drums, and Favian Vega playing bass.

3LH takes notes from alternative rock movements, such as 1960s surf, fuzz, and punk rock scenes. In essence, the group flourishes in reverb. 

The group’s neo rock-&-roll punk sensibilities also make 3LH a great potential listen for fans of acts such as The Red Pears or Los Psychosis.

The debut full-length LP from 3LH, Silver Dream Road, releases May 13 on the My Grito Industries label.

Pre-orders, tour dates, and releases from 3LH can be monitored here

TAGS
  • california
  • punk rock
  • indie

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.