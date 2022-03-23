Southern California punk quartet 3LH drop new single “Shadow” in preparation for debut record ‘Silver Dream Road’

3LH is a West Coast-based punk outfit from Garden Grove, California. The group started releasing music on Bandcamp in 2017, beginning with their single “Marmalade Clouds.”

The band developed their sound through the Latino punk, garage, and DIY scenes across Orange County.

It was in these spaces that 3LH formed a dedicated following, one that saw the group sell out shows at The Observatory, Constellation Room, The Garden Amphitheatre, and The Smell.

Within these venues, 3LH have shared the stage with contemporaries including Tijuana Panthers, Tropa Magica, Mystic Braves, and The OC Hurricanes.

Now, after half a decade of releasing music, 3LH will be sharing their debut album, Silver Dream Road, on May 13. The LP comes from My Grito Industries.

The group released the record’s first single, “Shadow” this past week. The leading single lays out the narrative from a speaker who refuses to live in the shadow of others.

In their official music video, 3LH performs “Shadow” in a garage and setting populated by pale mannequins.

The music video was directed by Rudy Torres and Andrew Galleran.

A quartet, the group comprises lead vocalist and guitarist Rafa Heredia, Johnny Villanueva on keys and guitar, Kevin Carranza handling drums, and Favian Vega playing bass.

3LH takes notes from alternative rock movements, such as 1960s surf, fuzz, and punk rock scenes. In essence, the group flourishes in reverb.

The group’s neo rock-&-roll punk sensibilities also make 3LH a great potential listen for fans of acts such as The Red Pears or Los Psychosis.

The debut full-length LP from 3LH, Silver Dream Road, releases May 13 on the My Grito Industries label.

Pre-orders, tour dates, and releases from 3LH can be monitored here.