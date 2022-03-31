Berklee senior Sergio de Miguel selected as a 2022 Yamaha Young Performing Artists Winner

Sergio de Miguel, a 20-year-old senior at the Berklee College of Music, is one of 13 winners in the 2022 Yamaha Young Performing Arts Competition (YYPA).

“I’m very honored to become part of this wonderful team and to share music and projects with talented musicians from the best U.S. music schools and conservatory,” said de Miguel in a press release from Berklee.

Since 1988, The YYPA program has worked to honor promising young artists aged 18 to 22-years-old.

In 2019, de Miguel received the Emilio and Gloria Estefan Prodigy Scholarship from the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation.

The Emilio and Gloria Estefan Prodigy Scholarship is a four-year program which welcomed de Miguel to pursue a Bachelor of Music degree at Berklee.

The senior beat out a pool of hundreds of students from the Americas and Iberian Peninsula who were also pursuing the scholarship.

The pianist was awarded the scholarship at age 17, and is now pursuing a double major in piano performance and film scoring at Berklee.

In 2021, the pianist was awarded the 2021 Berklee Jazz Performance Award (from the piano department).

Hailing from Vigo, Spain, de Miguel’s music muses over Galician and Spanish music roots. It also takes on hues of traditional and modern jazz harmony.

The Berklee senior began playing piano at age three. For ten years he would study the instrument at Spain’s Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Vigo.

At the Spanish conservatory, de Miguel played piano in the school’s jazz band. A jazz project entitled Espirales was de Miguel’s first EP, released in 2020.

The EP boasts a runtime of over thirty-six minutes shared across five songs. de Miguel collaborated with Oscar Rodríguez and Max Gómez on each song.