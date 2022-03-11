‘Música en tus Manos’, a musical celebration of Philly's Latino community, on March 13

From the DSE Presents series comes the Música en tus Manos (Music in Your Hands) celebration, an honoring of Philly’ Latino musical community.

The DSE Presents series comes from the Dolce Suono Ensemble (DSE). DSE was founded in 2005 by flutist and DSE Artistic Director Mimi Stillman. Stillman considers community engagement an important aspect of her work.

The ensemble has a number of functions. It presents chamber music through its home series based in Philly, commissions new works, records, engages with the community, and performs on tour.

DSE strives for enriched and informative concerts, events, and programs. Música en tus Manos is one of DSE’s outreach initiatives.

Música en tus Manos is an ongoing project focused on the Latino community in Philadelphia.

The project promises its devotion to popular and chamber music from Latin America., and seeks interaction between Philly’s Latino communities and chamber music.

Music will be performed by Chick Corea, Jelly Roll Morton, Astor Piazzolla, Pixinguinha, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Fats Waller, Zhou Tia, and Gonzalo Garrido-Lecca (premiere).

Artists will include the Dolce Suono Trio (Mimi Stillman on flute, Gabriel Cabezas on cello; Charles Abramovic on piano) and Gabriel Globus-Hoenich on percussion.

Música en tus Manos will be held at the Trinity Center for Urban Life on 22nd and Spruce Streets in Philly.

The concert will start at 3:00 p.m. on March 13. Masks will be required.

Tickets are available here, with ticket prices varying slightly. Tickets are $25 per person at the venue, and $25 per household virtually.

A “flex pass” is available too. The flex pass offers patrons the opportunity to decide, at any point, whether they'd like to attend an event in-person or virtually.