Raise funds this Friday at World Cafe Live with Rock to the Future

This Friday, March 25, at World Cafe Live, music fans in Philly will have a chance to make a difference.

Rock to the Future’s 9th annual Music for All Ball will be held that day at World Cafe Live.

The Music for All Ball will feature a 90-minute live performance from REC Philly’s Will Toms, Rock to the Future student musicians; the blues musician and original “Black cowboy” Georgie Bonds.

Rock to the Future provides safe and supportive youth music programs with a student-driven and no-cost approach.

The Philly-based organization equips the city’s youth with music programs. The organization began in 2010 with as little as 13 participants.

The organization now works to offer 500 students with after-school, Summer, and online programs that supply meals, transport, instruments, other supplies, and services in both Spanish and English.

With Rock to the Future, student musicians can strengthen songwriting and peer collaboration. Programs are designed with trauma-informed, restorative, and anti-violence approaches in mind.

Students with Rock to the Future may also receive direct mentoring, academic and post-secondary education support.

The organization utilizes an equity-based program model to deliver cost-free programs for participating students.

The group utilizes a model that involves placing themselves at “schools and community locations in areas impacted by systems of oppression including under-resourced schools, high-crime neighborhoods, and juvenile justice centers.”

Funds from Friday’s event will go towards Rock to the Future and their programs, further costs.

Lite bites, beer, and wine will be available at the event along with the concert and a silent auction.

World Cafe Live is located at 3025 Walnut Street in Philly. The Music for All Ball will run from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The concert will be held between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.