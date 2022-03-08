Lunay becomes first Puerto Rican artist to perform at an NBA game

For the Brooklyn Nets’ annual Noche Latina game this year, the New York team welcomed Puerto Rican singer Lunay to perform at halftime.

“Tomorrow, for the first time a Boricua will sing at the NBA. ME! Stay tuned,” wrote Lunay on Twitter.

Lunay performed his songs “Aventura,” “Todo o Nada,” and “Soltera.”

The annual Noche Latina game honors Latin culture and Latina, Latino, and Latinx individuals.

The starting lineups were introduced in Spanish by Good Day New York anchor Bianca Peters, and a mariachi band was present at the pregame. Latin music was also played throughout the game during timeouts and between quarters.

The on-court DJing was carried out by La Mega’s DJ Carlito. On top of all else, the Noche Latina game invited many other guests.

Local LatinX-owned businesses, some Latin fraternities and sororities, and ALPFA attended a pregame networking event.

ALPFA is known as the first and longest-running national Latino professional group.

Members from the BSE Global’s LatinX Employee Resource Group helped to sponsor a pregame panel discussion for youth leaders from the ASPIRA of New York group.

ASPIRA of New York is an organization dedicated to supporting education improvement in Puerto Rican and Latino communities.

The panel discussion opened up talks on career routes and occupations in the sports and entertainment industry.

Lunay is a 21-year-old urban and reggaeton artist who was born in Corozal, Puerto Rico. His start in music came at 12, when he began recording freestyle raps with soccer teammates. Some went viral.

In 2017, he started a SoundCloud and went by his first name, Jefnier. He changed his name to Lunay after signing a record deal with La Familia Records in 2018. Lunay has since released two albums — Épico in 2019, and El Niño in 2021.