LIVE STREAMING
Lunay performed at the Brooklyn Nets’ annual Noche Latina game. Photo: John Parra / Getty Images.
Lunay performed at the Brooklyn Nets’ annual Noche Latina game. Photo: John Parra / Getty Images.

Lunay becomes first Puerto Rican artist to perform at an NBA game

Lunay became the first Puerto Rican artist to perform for an NBA game with his three-song halftime show.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

Philly Officer Fired

March 8th, 2022
Article
Photo: Twitter- Shut Down Berks

Berks is not for Women

March 8th, 2022
Article
David Acosta, chief diversity & inclusion officer of the Association of American Medical Colleges. Photo Courtesy of the AAMC.

Latino leaders in med school

March 8th, 2022
Article
Photo: Federico Parra/AFP via Getty Images

Got oil?

March 8th, 2022
Article
Cosby was sentenced to serve three to 10 years at a state prison. He arrived at SCI Phoenix Prison in PA in late September 2018. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

Bill Cosby Retrial Declined

March 8th, 2022
Article
More than Money

More than Money

March 8th, 2022
Article
Luna Serrat is a passionate fan of her grandfather, Juan Manuel Serrat

Serrat's Number One Fan

March 8th, 2022
Article
hinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao is the second woman to ever win 'Best Director' at the Oscars. Photo: Getty Images.

Gender equality in cinema

March 8th, 2022
Andrew Kolba
By
Andrew Kolba
March 08, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

For the Brooklyn Nets’ annual Noche Latina game this year, the New York team welcomed Puerto Rican singer Lunay to perform at halftime.

“Tomorrow, for the first time a Boricua will sing at the NBA. ME! Stay tuned,” wrote Lunay on Twitter.

Lunay performed his songs “Aventura,” “Todo o Nada,” and “Soltera.”

The annual Noche Latina game honors Latin culture and Latina, Latino, and Latinx individuals. 

The starting lineups were introduced in Spanish by Good Day New York anchor Bianca Peters, and a mariachi band was present at the pregame. Latin music was also played throughout the game during timeouts and between quarters.

The on-court DJing was carried out by La Mega’s DJ Carlito. On top of all else, the Noche Latina game invited many other guests.

Local LatinX-owned businesses, some Latin fraternities and sororities, and ALPFA attended a pregame networking event. 

ALPFA is known as the first and longest-running national Latino professional group. 

Members from the BSE Global’s LatinX Employee Resource Group helped to sponsor a pregame panel discussion for youth leaders from the ASPIRA of New York group.

ASPIRA of New York is an organization dedicated to supporting education improvement in Puerto Rican and Latino communities.

The panel discussion opened up talks on career routes and occupations in the sports and entertainment industry.

Lunay is a 21-year-old urban and reggaeton artist who was born in Corozal, Puerto Rico. His start in music came at 12, when he began recording freestyle raps with soccer teammates. Some went viral.

In 2017, he started a SoundCloud and went by his first name, Jefnier. He changed his name to Lunay after signing a record deal with La Familia Records in 2018. Lunay has since released two albums — Épico in 2019, and El Niño in 2021.

TAGS
  • nba
  • Puerto Rican music
  • Puerto Rican artists

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.