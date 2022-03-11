LIVE STREAMING
Kenty Love
Kenty Love is a songwriter, composer, and musician based in Philly. Photo: Avo Trigo

Philly's Kenty Love breaks the friendzone on his latest track

Kenty Love is a Philly-based artist. His latest single is gaining considerable traction online.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Elections in Colombia. Aspect of the March 13 voting in Medellín.

Colombia: the left wins

March 14th, 2022
Article
Two guys work remotely with their laptops.

Mexican Talent Needed

March 13th, 2022
Article
Geisha Williams.

Meet a Fierce Latina CEO

March 11th, 2022
Article
LMSA conference banner. Photo courtesy of: LMSA national website

Latino med professors needed

March 11th, 2022
Article
Photo Courtesy of The Wardrobe.

Getting ex-prisoners dressed

March 11th, 2022
Article
'Música en tus Manos' is led by the Dolce Suono Trio. Photo: Dolce Suono Trio

Music in Your Hands

March 11th, 2022
Article
Rosalía appearance at Jimmy Fallon's late show.

Rosalía on Fallon

March 11th, 2022
Article
Bad Bunny and J. Balvin

Latino Recognition on Radio

March 11th, 2022
Andrew Kolba
By
Andrew Kolba
March 11, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Kenty Love is a Puerto Rican songwriter, composer, and musician based in Philly. He is also an alum of the AL DÍA Jammin’ stage.

Love strives for his music to spread good vibes, positivity, and his namesake: love.

His latest music video and single, “I Want Your Love,” has been gaining some traction online, surpassing 20,000 views on YouTube.

The new single from Love has reached the humble milestone in merely three weeks. 

The artist called love an inspiration and engine behind the single, which he set out to create as an infusion of reggae with his own sound.

The song follows a man as he riskily confesses his love to someone he is good friends with. In Love’s words, the song touches on the concept of a “friendzone.”

“I Want Your Love” was edited by Love himself, with Yayi Cervantes and Lore Acuña handling makeup. Maleja Torres, Love, and Jorge A. Woolf (of Arttik Films) operated cameras.

The video starred Love, Lorena Acuña, Milton Rico, Nicolas Becerra, Ana María Rincón, María Alejandra Pacheco, Simonnette Florez, Catalina Florez.

The video was filmed in Boyacá, Colombia.

Love has been performing music since he was nine-years-old. He played in multiple bands in high school, and has been making music in Philly since 1994.

Today, Love seeks to explore new songs, styles, and rhythms.

TAGS
  • LOCAL MUSIC
  • MUSIC VIDEO
  • NEW MUSIC

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.