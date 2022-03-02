Helado Negro packages new music video with world tour announcment, dates

On Feb. 24, musician Helado Negro — real name Roberto Carlos Lange — released a music video for “Hometown Dreams” off his 2021 LP Far In.

“Hometown Dreams” follows Lange as he takes a trip back in his history, incorporating home footage from Lange’s first family trip to their native Ecuador, circa 1988.

“‘Hometown Dream[s]’ is about me leaving New York after living there for so long. New York showed me my north in life and taught me to celebrate existence,” said Lange. “My mom and my dad both moved to NYC in the 60s. I spent my 20s, 30s and turned 40 there."

The music video even reveals the origin behind Far In’s cover artwork. Towards the video’s end, the young Lange pictured on from the album’s cover can be seen.

In classic Helado Negro fashion, the new music video carries a sense of both pained nostalgia and hopefulness for triumphant futures.

The melancholy track from Lange is propelled by the evocative and longing imagery of Lange’s home videos of yesteryear.

Furthermore, the music video delivers yet another unique visual performance from Lange himself, who appears as animated and yearning as ever. Lange also directed and created the music video.

Helado Negro describes the song’s title as being inspired by documentary-style film A Dream Is What You Wake Up From, and the Captain Beefheart tune “My Head Is My Only House Unless It Rains.”

“[A Dream Is What You Wake Up From] focuses on a few Black families living in the USA and their day-to-day experiences,” said Lange. “The through-line in the film is the idea of an American dream: this dream that seems never to be a reality for Black or Brown people, and it's only a disconnected ephemeral moment from reality."

Alongside the music video, Helado Negro also dished out some info on his upcoming, 30+ city world tour with guests Kacy Hill and KAINA.

The tour will be Lange’s grandest yet. He is set to visit prolific venues including Brooklyn Steel and the Regent Theater.

Tickets are now on sale for the tour. Upcoming dates for Helado Negro’s 2022 world tour are as listed:

4/22 - Marfa, TX - Ballroom Marfa (Kite Symphony Performance)

4/26 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

4/27 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

4/28 - Durham, NC - MotorCo

4/29 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle

5/1 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

5/2 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

5/4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

5/5 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

5/9 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

5/10 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

5/13 - Portland, OR - Old Church (SOLD OUT) *

5/15 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz *

5/16 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall *

5/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent *

5/18 - Pomona, CA - Glass House *

5/20 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress Plaza #

5/21 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf #

5/23 - Dallas, TX - Granada #

5/24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Main Room #

5/25 - Austin, TX - Mohawk #

5/31 - London, UK - Earth

6/1 - Manchester, UK - Now Wave

6/2 - Bristol, UK - Trinity

6/3 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Festival

6/8 - Warsaw, PL - Jassmine

6/9 - Berlin, DE - Frannz Club

6/10 - Mannheim, DE - Maifeld Derby

6/11 - Porto, PT - Primavera Festival

6/13 - Amsterdam, NL - Zonnehuis

6/14 - Rotterdam, NL - Bird

6/15 - Luxembourg, LX - Rotondes

6/17 - Aarhus, DK - Voxhall

6/18 - Oslo, NO - Piknik i Parken Festival

8/26-8/28 - Port Townsend, WA - THING Festival

* Kacy Hill opens

# KAINA opens