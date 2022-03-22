Gloria Trevi announces upcoming 40-city world tour

Cited by Pollstar as one of the best-selling touring artists of the 21st century, Gloria Trevi is once again hitting the road on a worldwide run.

Trevi will be heading on tour this April, the same month her upcoming full-length LP is set to release.

The tour already has six sold out shows before presale tickets have even had the chance to hit the market on Tuesday, March 22. Tickets for general sale will be available March 25.

Each show on the ‘Isla Divna World Tour’ will exceed towards the two-and-a-half hour mark for a grand and sprawling display of Trevi’s talents.

The tour is promising high production values and a personalized performance complete with technological displays, screens, lights, and special effects.

Trevi’s performance will be elevated by special costumes, a full band, and a dance crew.

The Isla Divna World Tour is coming from the collaborative forces of Live Nation, Great Talent Entertainment, and Latino Live.

“Isla Divina translates into leaving behind the negative things we’ve experienced in the past, and taking you to a magical place where everything has color and shines. It’s a journey of freedom that includes love and adventure, a place where you can live truthfully and honestly,” said Trevi.

Tickets will be available for artist presale on March 22 at 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. on March 24. The provided artist code is: DIVINA.

On March 24, between 10 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., LN/Venue/Radio presale tickets will be offered.

General ticket sales can be made on Live Nation from Friday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. onward.

A full list of planned Isla Divna World Tour dates can be found below: