Bizarrap becomes first Spanish-speaking artist to appear in an 'NBA 2K' game

Argentine rapper and producer Bizarrap is well-known for his BZRP Music Sessions series.

The series has brought on stars such as Nicki Nicole and Snow Tha Product to freestyle over Bizarrap-produced instrumentals.

The BZRP Music Sessions series comprises some of the artist’s most popular singles. Now, his popularity has transferred into the world of NBA 2K.

The NBA 2K series is a sports/basketball simulation video games series released annually since 1999.

Three of Bizarrap’s BZRP Music Sessions will appear in NBA 2K22, the latest installment in the NBA 2K series, originally released in October 2021.

BZRP Music Sessions singles with Snow Tha Product (#39), Eladio Carrión (#40), and MORAD (#47) will appear in the game’s soundtrack. A fourth single will be added later.

The single’s addition marks the first time a Spanish-speaking artist has been featured in the series’ soundtrack.

“The songs chosen are the ones I imagined listening to while playing NBA 2K22,” said Bizarrap in a statement, “there is a direct relationship between rap and basketball, and many of the lyrics of the songs name players and make many references to this sport.”

Bizarrap has also had his own “MyPlayer” character added to the game.

In 2K, a MyPlayer is a scanned rendering of one’s likeness, allowing Bizarrap to be in the 2K22 installment as a playable character.

“I never would have imagined appearing in an NBA 2K game, and I am proud that this opportunity has come about thanks to my work. I have no words,” said Bizarrap.

NBA 2K22 is out now on various consoles including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.