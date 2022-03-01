Berklee in Puerto Rico 2022 is now accepting applications

Berklee in Puerto Rico is now accepting applications for their 2022 program, running from May 31 to June 5 at San Juan’s Universidad del Sagrado Corazón.

Since its founding 26 years ago, some 4,000 young Puerto Rican musicians have taken part in the week-long music education program.

The program brings the “Berklee method” of music education to student musicians.

The method involves encompassing theory, ear training, improvisation, ensemble performance, and instrumental instruction.

New to the program this year, lessons will incorporate songwriting and production tracks, focusing on songwriting, performance, and production.

Classes will span between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. with the week ending in a concert showcase. The concert will allow all participants to perform with their ensemble group.

Luis Alvarez, founder of Make Music Happen PR, former Berklee trustee, and Berklee class of 1983 alum, called the program a “perfect opportunity for hundreds of young Puerto Ricans who dream of having a first-rate musical education.”

“Berklee in Puerto Rico is the result of the collaboration between the Make Music Happen PR team and Berklee, and has been the birthplace for great musicians such as saxophonists Miguel Zenón and Edmar Colón, the Puerto Rican cuatrista Fabiola Méndez, and the educator Rubén Amador,” said Alvarez.

Fourth year program attendees will have the opportunity to earn a college credit upon completion. The program is taught by Berklee faculty.

During the program, those attending will have the opportunity to apply to the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Throughout the week, Berklee will be holding auditions for select students interested in admittance to the college’s full-time undergraduate programs.

Auditions will also be held for students seeking scholarships to Berklee’s summer program.

Applications are open now for Berklee in Puerto Rico. The preferred submission deadline is April 15.

Visit Berklee in Puerto Rico’s application page for more information including cost, eligibility, the application process, location, schedule, and more.