Women in Science Day: 5 Outstanding Latinas

On the International Women and Girls in Science Day, we highlight five Latin American women whose achievements have generated invaluable benefits.

The International Women and Girls in Science Day, celebrated every February 11, was declared by the United Nations General Assembly as part of a strategy to promote participation and gender equality in science.

“Both science and gender equality are vital for sustainable development. However, women and girls continue to be excluded from fully participating in science: less than 30% of researchers worldwide are women," says a UNESCO statement in which it warns about the importance of this date and the need to continue opening doors to women in the different fields of scientific research.

UNESCO does not let this day go by without remembering that "women and girls play a fundamental role in scientific and technological communities", which is why it invites them to strengthen their participation. “Let's defy stereotypes! Let's take advantage of diversity! Let's overcome the limits of innovation!,” are some of the messages of the organization that also presented this video to commemorate this day.

Although they are far from being a majority, even from being on equal terms, Latin women are a clear example of the tenacity and courage, beyond their immense intellectual capacities, that a woman must have in order to participate without suspicion or discrimination in areas historically controlled by men. Next, we share 5 valuable names for the scientific community that exalt and dignify the work of women in science.

María Elena Bottazzi

Co-director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, this Honduran designed Corbevax, a new anticovid vaccine that, unlike its predecessors, has been launched with a free patent, which means that it can be produced anywhere in the world and at a low cost, an alternative that could tip the balance in favor of the health systems of the most relegated countries in terms of inoculation.

You can also read: New COVID vaccine could be key to getting the rest of the world vaccinated

Thanks to this latest achievement, Bottazzi has recently been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Karen Hallberg 

This Argentine, Bachelor and Doctor in Physics, obtained in 2019 the L'Oreal-Unesco international award for Women in Science, thanks to the development of computational techniques to understand the physics of quantum matter.

Hallberg is a principal investigator at the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research, Conicet for its acronym in Spanish. She is the author of more than 80 scientific articles in specialized international journals, editor of a book and has been invited to more than 50 international scientific congresses.

Sandra Díaz

She was part of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, IPCC, awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007. She studies the impact of the global environmental phenomenon on the regional biodiversity of plant ecosystems.

Díaz is the only Argentine scientist who is a member of the French Academy of Sciences. According to UNESCO, Argentina is one of the countries in the region with the highest percentage of women scientists, with more than 50 dedicated to research and experimental development (in 2019).

Julieta Fierro Gossman

This Mexican astrophysicist, internationally recognized popularizer, is the author of at least 40 books and dozens of publications. She is also a senior researcher at the UNAM Institute of Astronomy and a professor at the Faculty of Sciences.

Winner of the Kalinga prize from Unesco, several laboratories, as well as astronomical societies and schools are named after her.

Blanca Huertas

This Colombian, born in Bogotá, is known as “Madame Butterfly” or “Dra. Butterfly,” thanks to her work of more than 15 years at the Natural History Museum in London.

She currently serves as the senior curator of the world's oldest and largest collection of butterflies. One of her greatest recognitions was a publication called “One Hundred Years of Solitude: The Rediscovery of Catastica lycurgus,” a yellow butterfly from the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta seen for the first time in 1800.

In addition to personal and professional growth, these women seek with their work in the different areas of science to inspire more members of their gender to seek to achieve their dreams through science.

Despite the difficulties to develop professionally in these areas, these women who dedicate their lives to the development of scientific practices are a reference for all the girls of Latin America, who in the following decades will stand out in the different fields of knowledge.

Read here more information from UNESCO about this day.

