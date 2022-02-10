Kamila Valieva, the sensation of Beijing under the shadow of doping

Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, assured that recent reports had been filed without any type of verified information about a possible doping case against 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva, who recently dazzled the world with a tremendous quadruple jump — the first in history of the Winter Olympics.

Thanks to her unforgettable performance, her team won the gold medal on a podium completed by the United States and Japan.

Russian figure skater performs the first quadruple jump in Olympics history

La rusa Kamila Valieva, de apenas 15 años, hizo historia hoy en los #JuegosOlimpicos cuando dentro de su rutina de patinaje artístico llevó acabo un salto cuádruple nunca antes ejecutado por una patinadora en una justa olímpica. Espectacular pic.twitter.com/3lFAZZWnjd — Hiram Hurtado (@ehiramhurtado) February 7, 2022

The spokesman called those who disseminated the information "louds" and did not confirm reports of a positive test among members of the Russian Olympic delegation, while stressing that the only reliable source of information is the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

However, the rumors are growing due to the delay of the medal ceremony of the team figure skating event, which was won by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) led by Valieva, and and took place on Tuesday night. According to the Russian media, RBC Sport, the aforementioned anti-doping control, took place in December and only now have the results been released.

Current suspicions

According to CNN Sports analyst Christine Brennan, multiple sources stated that the skater involved in the doping suspicions on the Russian Olympic Committee team was a minor, and Kamila is the only one out of six people.

The substance found in the unnamed athlete was trimetazidine, a drug banned by the International Testing Agency (ITA), used to treat people with a heart condition known as angina.

No comment from IOC

IOC spokesman, Mark Adams, said that an "emerging" issue had arisen that required consultation with the International Skating Union.

The situation continues to grow as more official information is presented by the Olympic authorities.

It is important to remember that Russian sports federations are banned from competing in any international sporting event until 2022 after a government-sponsored doping scheme was discovered. In this way, Russian athletes cannot compete in these events neither with the name nor the flag of their country, due to the sanctions imposed by the IOC and ITA. The sanction will end after the World Cup in Qatar.

The latest statements from ITA

Because Valieva is under 16, the status of her case cannot be publicly disclosed or discussed. For now, ITA confirmed a test was carried out on the skater on Dec. 25, which presented a positive result, so she would not have been able to compete in Beijing. However, the IOC started the appeal process and the final answer must be delivered before Feb. 15, the date when the Russian teenager is scheduled for her next contest.