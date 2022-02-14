Valentine's Day: Some myths around this date

Without becoming a character of which there is a true historical record, several stories were woven around a charismatic subject, to whom they attribute a religious origin, and that in times when romance was seen as a nuisance or a impediment that collided with the interests of the nation, he decided to defend love and became the perfect accomplice of couples.

Who was the myth inspired by?

According to historical texts, during the empire of Marcus Aurelius Claudius, which lasted between 214 and 270, the Roman emperor issued a decree in which soldiers were prohibited from forming families, since he considered that this type of soldier would lose some of his strength and avoid putting his life on the line as he should.

In response to the ban, myths arose about a man with a religious background, in this case a bishop named Valentín, who would have opposed the official mandate and secretly married several soldiers to celebrate love.

In other stories there is talk of another man, also with the same name, who distributed parchment hearts to the soldiers who left for battle so that they could remember their loved ones on the battlefield.

Once again, a priest is considered the emissary of love. In this case, the protagonist decided, going against the conventions of the time, to formalize a "forbidden" relationship between a young Christian and a pagan girl.

Catholic records

According to the existing records of Catholic saints, eleven have received the name of Valentine, three of whom, according to statements by the researcher at the Federal University of Sao Paulo, Thiago Marki, to the BBC affiliate in Brazil, are personalities around which narratives have been woven in favor of love relationships.

Although in some regions of the world the tradition inspired by Valentine's message of love goes beyond the commercial celebration of a day for couples, and favors him as a true saint, the Catholic Church, after the Second Vatican Council, held in the 1960s, decided not to mention him in its traditional liturgical calendar.

Historical references

Given the impossibility of differentiating the actions of each of these saints related to the origin of Valentine's Day, the record that keeps the biographies of the saints worshiped in Christianity, the Roman martyrology, mentions Saint Valentine as someone who was martyred in Rome on February 14.

Without elaborating on details, they establish the probable date of the priest's martyrdom in the year 270, indicating that the rest is a product of the oral tradition of the first Christian peoples whose celebrations, in many cases, eventually ended up being appropriated by the official tradition of the Church.

The pagan tradition

Around this date, a month before the beginning of spring, in ancient Rome the Lupercalia was celebrated, which was considered a ritual to attract fertility.

In the midst of a tradition that also sought for crops to be fertile and productive, people gathered intimately to ask the gods to grant them these favors.

As the mechanism of Christianity sought to convert everything pagan into an official tradition, its high hierarchs found a way to give a new meaning to the date and framed it as a tradition that celebrates the union between couples, surely feeding it later with various legends that alluded to love.

Christianity and its imposed dates

Just as December 25 is not the exact date of the birth of Jesus, in the same way February 14, the day that supposedly alludes to the death of Saint Valentine, was assumed so that it could coincide with dates of importance for religion and thus suppress celebrations considered pagan.

It was Pope Gelasius I (410-196), who in the year 496 established that Saint Valentine should be celebrated on February 14, this as a strategy of the Church to resignify and institutionalize the various cults and turn them into a single official religion.

In this way, Valentine's Day, which began as a pagan celebration that was absorbed by the official Christian traditions, is today again a date with little religious association and that is commercially exploited by different instances of the industry, which find on this day a way to boost sales after a January with few activities on the calendar.