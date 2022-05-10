Taco Bell to follow up Mexican Pizza revival with musical based on the menu item

American fast food chain Taco Bell first unveiled their “Mexican Pizza” menu item in 1985.

The item — essentially a pizza-shaped and Americanized taco, flipped and rearranged — grabbed the attention of consumers for its unique qualities, but also for its ingredients.

Since Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza offers a meatless option, the meal has garnered popularity among vegetarians and other communities with restricted diets, such as South Asian communities.

The Mexican Pizza disappeared in 2020, but is now set to return permanently this year. The pizza makes its comeback on May 19.

As a follow-up to the revival, Taco Bell will put on their very own musical: Mexican Pizza: The Musical.

The production puts Dolly Parton in the leading role, with Doja Cat attached to the project as either a performer or a musical contributor.

Before its official return, Doja Cat contributed to the online push for the pizza’s revival.

The rapper and singer-songwriter later exposed these earlier efforts to bring the item back, calling them merely “contractual” and knowingly “bad.”

The satirical musical is written by Hannah Friedman, and features additional music from Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear.

Taco Bell says the musical’s plot will follow the journey of those who fought for the menu item to return.

Mexican Pizza: The Musical will celebrate a TikTok premiere on May 26 at 8:00 p.m. EST.