Super Bowl 2022: 10 fun facts

In the 56th edition of the Super Bowl (LVI), which marks the return of this important event to Los Angeles after 29 years, the Cincinnati Bengals, who by league rules will officiate as locals, will face the hosts, the Los Angeles Rams, which can become the second team to win this game at their home court, SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, California, just one year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did.

The Super Bowl returned to LA for the fifth time in 1983.



For its part, the duel of quarterbacks will have special ingredients provided by the statistics and the historical moment in which they are presented. Both Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow and Rams lookalike Matthew Stafford are making their first Super Bowl appearances. Burrow, with a win against Los Angeles, could be the first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, the National Championship and the Super Bowl. Stafford, on the other hand, has a chance to cement his legacy with a championship title after he came over from the Detroit Lions. Also, both players were respectively first selections of their drafts in 2009 and 2020.

These are ten curious facts about the game that will be live on Sunday, February 13 through the NBC network from 3:30 p.m. PST.

Out of the 10 most-watched American television shows of all time, nine of them are Super Bowls. Super Bowl XLIX (49), featuring Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots, was the most watched sporting event in the history of the United States with 114,442,000 viewers. The average cost of a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl has ranged from $37,500 in Super Bowl I to about $2.2 million in Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000. In Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, had doubled to around US$4.5 million. In 2020, a 30-second commercial reportedly cost between $5 million and $5.6 million. More than 700,000 footballs are produced annually for official NFL use, and 72 of them are used for the Super Bowl. The NFL has a policy against holding Super Bowl games in stadiums that have weather below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, unless it is a closed stadium. The Super Bowl is measured in Roman numerals because a football season lasts two calendar years, that is, it starts in one year and ends in another. The Minnesota Vikings are the only team to have played in four Super Bowls and have not been up on the scoreboard in any of them. Tom Brady, who recently announced his retirement after winning last year's title, is the player with the most Super Bowl appearances. He adds nine. There are four NFL teams that have yet to play in a Super Bowl: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. The historic Joe Montana is the only player who has won the title of Most Valuable Player, MVP, three times. 8 million pounds of guacamole are consumed on Super Bowl Sunday to accompany more than 14,500 tons of chips.

Remember that if you are going to attend the game you must follow these biosecurity rules:

Don't forget to save Sunday afternoon to experience one of the most important traditions in the United States. Remember that in addition to the official channel of the event, it can also be streamed through the NFL, Peacock, Telemundo and Yahoo Sports applications.