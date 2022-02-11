LIVE STREAMING
The 2022 Super Bowl: 10 fun facts

The largest sporting event in the U.S. has its day on Sunday, Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
February 11, 2022

In the 56th Super Bowl (LVI), which marks the return of the game to Los Angeles after 29 years, the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams, who could become the second team to win the game on their home field, SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, California, just one year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did so at Raymond James Stadium.

Super Bowl's half time artists

On the game side of things, it's shaping up to be a quarterback duel between two of the league's best this season. Both Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and LA's Matthew Stafford are making their first Super Bowl appearances. With a win against the Rams, Burrow could be the first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy (for being college football's best player), the National Championship (college football title) and the Super Bowl. Stafford has a chance to cement his legacy with a championship title after arriving from the Detroit Lions in the offseason. Both players were also the first selections in their respective drafts in 2009 and 2020.

Here are 10 curious facts about the game that will be live on Sunday, Feb. 13 on NBC starting at 6:30 p.m. EST and 3:30 p.m. PST.

  1. Out of the 10 most-watched American television broadcasts of all time, nine are Super Bowls. Super Bowl XLIX, featuring Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots, was the most watched sporting event in the history of the United States with 114,442,000 viewers.
  2. The average cost of a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl has ranged from $37,500 in Super Bowl I to about $2.2 million in Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000. During Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, the price doubled to around $4.5 million. In 2020, a 30-second commercial reportedly cost between $5 million and $5.6 million.
  3. More than 700,000 footballs are produced annually for official NFL use, and 72 of them are used during the Super Bowl.
  4. The NFL has a policy against holding Super Bowl games in stadiums with weather below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, unless it is a closed stadium.
  5. The Super Bowl is measured in Roman numerals because a football season lasts two calendar years. That is, it starts in one year and ends in another.
  6. The Minnesota Vikings are the only team to have played in four Super Bowls and have not led in any of the games.
  7. Tom Brady, who recently announced his retirement after winning last year's Super Bowl, is the player with the most Super Bowl appearance in history with nine.
  8. There are four NFL teams that have yet to play in a Super Bowl: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns.
  9. Joe Montana is the only player to win Super Bowl MVP three times.
  10. Eight million pounds of guacamole are consumed on Super Bowl Sunday to accompany more than 14,500 tons of chips.

Remember, if attending the game, fans must follow all COVID-19 safety precautions.

Don't forget to save Sunday afternoon to experience one of the most important sports traditions in the United States. In addition to NBC on TV, the game can also be streamed through the NFL, Peacock, Telemundo and Yahoo Sports apps.

  • National Football League
  • super bowl
  • Los Angeles

