Inside the upcoming and first-ever Afro-Latino festival in New Mexico

New Mexico-based collective AfroMundo brings storytellers and local scholars together to form a tradition-embracing, contemporary-informed arts community.

Through AfroMundo, the collective utilizes arts and the humanities to influence prominent narratives, form racial solidarity, and promote Latine well-being and diversity.

AfroMundo’s concept of diversity is one that includes Afro-Latinx/o/a, Afro-Indigenous, and Afro-Asian cultures, identities, and histories.

Now the collective is introducing their Shared Roots: A Celebration of Afro-Latinx Culture festival. The event will mark New Mexico’s first Afro-Latinx festival.

Shared Roots is a celebration presenting bilingual events, music, dancing, panels, and film. The history, culture, and traditions of Afro-Latinx people across the Americas will take center stage.

Majority of the Shared Roots festival events will be free and public.

AfroMundo’s Dr. Doris Careaga Coleman is the coordinator of the Shared Roots festival. At the University of New Mexico, Coleman is an assistant professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies.

Her work at the University of New Mexico reflects her career-spanning studies of Afro-Mexican cuisine.

Coleman cites Black Lives Matter movements, Black culture and heritage, and her own identity as major influencers behind the Shared Roots festival:

“I had the consciousness that I was Afro-Mexican. I didn’t know anything about it,” Coleman said in a statement.

The Shared Roots festival began last Saturday. The festival will continue through to April 23. Those seeking to attend the festival in-person are asked to register beforehand.

For a full list of the festival’s events, their times and locations —past and upcoming— visit the AfroMundo’s festival guide.