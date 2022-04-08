LIVE STREAMING
Outside an Afro-Mexican museum in Cuajinicuilapa, Guerrero state, Mexico. Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images.
Outside an Afro-Mexican museum in Cuajinicuilapa, Guerrero state, Mexico. Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images.

How the African American Museum of Dallas seeks to change perspectives on the African experience in the Americas

The exhibit, Yanga: Journeys to Freedom, will present an educational structure on the African diaspora in Mexico.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Gail Carter-Hamilton, the Department of Public Health's first Racial Equity Officer. Photo courtesy of City of Philadelphia.

Next step in health equity

April 8th, 2022
Article
Office of Emergency Management Director Dominick Mireles. Photo courtesy of: City of Philadelphia

New OEM Director

April 8th, 2022
Article
Photo: Julie Bennett/Getty Images

Anti-Trans USA

April 8th, 2022
Article
Blanca Burns is the first Mexican-born woman in an NBA official role. Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images.

A First in NBA History

April 8th, 2022
Article
Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Justice Brown Jackson

April 8th, 2022
Article
Couple watching videos on a laptop.

New Media Content for Latam

April 8th, 2022
Article
Women working on a startup.

The Glass-Ceiling Index

April 8th, 2022
Article
Chavi Leons wants to lead bachata to the mainstream

The "revival" of bachata

April 8th, 2022
Andrew Kolba
By
Andrew Kolba
April 08, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Arriving from the African American Museum of Dallas is a new exhibiting set on exploring and addressing the African experience in the Americas.

The new exhibit — Yanga: Journeys to Freedom — comes in collaboration with the Latino Arts Project, also of Dallas origin.

The exhibit is intended to touch on the African diaspora in Mexico in an educational manner through interactive displays, music, videos, and folk art.

It is named after Yanga, cited as the first liberator of the Americas who, in 1570, was abducted from Africa and enslaved in Veracruz, Mexico.

Yanga used prior leadership skills to influence others and “create a free community,” Latino Arts Project co-curator Jorge Baldor told WFAA.

The story of Yanga will be presented in the exhibit, detailing his work in agriculture and reclaiming the freedom of his fellow men and women.

Yanga would raid supply ships from Spain docking in Mexico to send a message of the people’s demand for free territory and community.

The exhibit will bridge a gap in knowledge of Yanga’s story and the story of the Mascogos. The Mascogos utilized the Underground Railroad to escape their enslavement in the United States.

The Mascogos then relocated to Coahuila and created the town “Nacimiento de los Negros.”

The Yanga: Journeys to Freedom exhibit opens on April 9. Admission to the museum is free & open to the public on Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m

The museum is located at ​​3536 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210.

TAGS
  • Museum
  • Dallas
  • mexico

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link