How the African American Museum of Dallas seeks to change perspectives on the African experience in the Americas

Arriving from the African American Museum of Dallas is a new exhibiting set on exploring and addressing the African experience in the Americas.

The new exhibit — Yanga: Journeys to Freedom — comes in collaboration with the Latino Arts Project, also of Dallas origin.

The exhibit is intended to touch on the African diaspora in Mexico in an educational manner through interactive displays, music, videos, and folk art.

It is named after Yanga, cited as the first liberator of the Americas who, in 1570, was abducted from Africa and enslaved in Veracruz, Mexico.

Yanga used prior leadership skills to influence others and “create a free community,” Latino Arts Project co-curator Jorge Baldor told WFAA.

The story of Yanga will be presented in the exhibit, detailing his work in agriculture and reclaiming the freedom of his fellow men and women.

Yanga would raid supply ships from Spain docking in Mexico to send a message of the people’s demand for free territory and community.

The exhibit will bridge a gap in knowledge of Yanga’s story and the story of the Mascogos. The Mascogos utilized the Underground Railroad to escape their enslavement in the United States.

The Mascogos then relocated to Coahuila and created the town “Nacimiento de los Negros.”

The Yanga: Journeys to Freedom exhibit opens on April 9. Admission to the museum is free & open to the public on Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m