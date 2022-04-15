LIVE STREAMING
The Humboldt Park Puerto Rican flags stand 60-feet tall. Photo: Getty Images.
The Humboldt Park Puerto Rican flags stand 60-feet tall. Photo: Getty Images.

Chicago’s Humboldt Park, where many Puerto Rican flags stand, could become a city landmark

Humboldt Park in Chicago celebrates Puerto Rican culture with the island’s flags.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
An image of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Photo: Patrick McMullen/Getty Images.

Basquiat’s Playlists

April 15th, 2022
Article
Mockup of the new building. Photo courtesy of the Morris Home Facebook.

New location for Morris Home

April 15th, 2022
Article
Photo: Pexels

Weed Across the Delaware

April 15th, 2022
Article
Yolanda Macias, board member at Skechers.

A Diverse Board at Skechers

April 15th, 2022
Article
Luis Felipe Visoso.

Splunk's New Board Member

April 15th, 2022
Article
Celebrating Year-Round

Celebrating Year-Round

April 15th, 2022
Article
Feid is the new sensation of urban music

Feid's breakout

April 15th, 2022
Article
The Witches' Path will take place during Holy Week in Cartagena. Photo: Courtesy MUHCA

'The Witches' Path' in CTG

April 15th, 2022
Andrew Kolba
By
Andrew Kolba
April 15, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

On Three Kings Day, on June 6, 1995, a collection of Puerto Rican flags were installed in Chicago's Humboldt Park. The flags represent the area’s Puerto Rican community.

The flags were designed by DeStefano & Partners, a Chicago architecture firm. The flags from a gateway to Humboldt Park.

Now, the flags could potentially become an official city landmark through a new designation. The city commission approved of  the designation on Thursday, April 7.

Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican flags are made of steel, weigh 50 tons each, stand nearly 60-feet tall, and stand to withstand 70 mph wind.

The flags mark a half-mile mark of Division Street, where California and Western avenues meet.

This area is known as Paseo Boricua. Paseo Boricua is considered the heart of Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican community. 

The flags also stand to represent Puerto Rican pride in Chicago and midwest-based communities. 

Originally, the flags were made to honor Chicago-based Puerto Ricans who worked in the city’s steel and welding industries.

Executive director of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center, Jose Lopez, who is also one of the community leaders who pushed for the flags to be built, called the potential city landmark status a chance for a new chapter in Chicago’s Puerto Rican culture.

It’s been said that Humboldt Park has faced gentrification in recent years, making the effort an attempt to preserve the area’s cultural heritage.

TAGS
  • puerto rico
  • Chicago
  • landmark

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link