Colombian art icon Fernando Botero turns 90, Houston museum celebrates with new exhibit

Colombian artist Fernando Botero is considered an icon of the art world. The prolific artist’s career spans decades, with Botero celebrating his 90th birthday on Tuesday, April 19.

Born in Medellín, Colombia and introduced to baroque art when growing up, Botero’s body of work includes many notable pieces such as Mona Lisa, Age Twelve (1959) and The Death of Pablo Escobar (1999).

To honor the artist, the Houston-based Art of the World Gallery is putting on an exhibit marking the milestone: Celebrating 90 Years of Botero.

Houston stands as a city whose population is nearly half Latino/a/x, marking the location as fitting for a Botero showcase.

The Art of the World Gallery — a museum that spotlights influential living artists of the 20th and 21st centuries, from around the world — is putting on the exhibit until May 31.

The Celebrating 90 Years of Botero exhibit was introduced on March 18. The exhibit and event presents a collection of drawings, paintings, and sculptures.

Many of the items are becoming “available for the first time to aficionados’ art collectors,” said the museum in a statement.

Some items were created during COVID-19 lockdowns and are never-before-seen, or come from Botero’s earliest decades.

“The curation will consist of distinctive compositions from different periods, themes, and varied in dimensions, scales from small to monumental in both wall art and sculptural pieces,” said the museum.

Botero’s work features a unique style. The figures he paints are often disproportionate to real-life counterparts, while their activities in-part define the focus of a given piece.

The style of the artist, nicknamed the “Master of Volume," will be acknowledged and celebrated with 90 Years of Botero.