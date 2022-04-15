Four playlists of music inspired by Jean-Michel Basquiat’s life presented by Spotify

Through the Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure exhibition, a collection of cherished or favorite music from Basquiat’s life, or works inspired by him, has been presented

Jean-Michel Basquiat was a New York City-based neo-expressionist artist whose work caught many eyes in the 1980s.

The exhibition is located at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in Chelsea, New York. The exhibition comes from the family of Basquiat.

The Starrett-Lehigh Building is described as one of Manhattan’s largest and “premier landmark properties with a history of attracting world-class creative companies and elite brands.”

King Pleasure hopes to further spread the work of Basquiat and his contributions to contemporary art, today and during his lifetime.

Over 200 paintings, drawings, ephemera, artifacts, and other multimedia presentations will be featured in the exhibition. Many of these items have never before been displayed publicly.

The exhibition also explores Basquiat’s ruminations over art in other areas such as music, pop culture, Black American sports figures, literature, and an overall experience of Black Americans.

Within the exhibition, several QR codes will be presented throughout. The QR codes redirect those who scan them to one of four playlists.

These playlists include music from four stages of Basquiat’s life: “Childhood,” “Studio Life,” “Nightlife,” and “Legacy.”

“Childhood” features songs such as “What A Wonderful World” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” two songs which many children may hear during childhood.

“Studio Life” focuses on impactful solo artists like Jimi Hendrix and Miles Davis, followed by the likes of Queen. Meanwhile “Nightlife” pulls from new wave and disco acts.

“Legacy” concludes with music by artists inspired by Basquiat. These artists range from Pusha T, Jay-Z, J. Cole, and A$AP Rocky to Fugees and Mobb Deep.

The playlists add on Basquiat’s time in music. The artist had produced music during his life, and was once a bassist for Gray, an experimental noise project.

Basquiat was also known to collect records. He is said to have owned over 3,000 records, and would listen to music while practicing his art.

Tickets are on sale now for the King Pleasure exhibition.

On Monday to Thursday, tickets purchased online run at $35 for adult tickets, $32 for seniors, students, and military, $30 child tickets, and $65 to skip lines.

Friday to Sunday tickets range from $45 adult tickets, $42 for seniors, students, and military, 40 child tickets, and $65 to skip lines.

The Starrett-Lehigh Building warns that tickets for Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure are selling out quickly.