Puerto Rican boxer Amanda Serrano helped level the playing field for women’s boxing

Amanda Serrano was born in Carolina, Puerto Rico, and was later raised in Brooklyn, New York.

Finding inspiration in her older sister and her boxing pursuits, Serrano became interested in the sport of boxing from a young age.

Serrano would go on to win the Staten Island amateur championship in 2008, and went on to fight in the 81st New York Daily News Golden Gloves. But it did not stop there.

Today, the Puerto Rican fighter has become a Guinness World Record holder as the woman with the most boxing world championships in different weight classes.

Serrano currently holds undisputed lightweight champion statuses in WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring titles each.

This past Saturday, April 30, Serrano fought fellow boxer Katie Taylor in an event that proved the star power and following behind both fighters.

Serrano, who has 30 KOs, fought Taylor under customary women’s boxing championship guidelines: with 10 two-minutes rounds.

The sold-out match attracted 19,187 fans to the venue of the night, Madison Square Garden. These numbers show just how prolific both fighters have become within women’s boxing.

Not only achieving a prolific fight in women’s boxing, Serrano is paving ways as a Latina boxer too.

Throughout her career, Serrano has been an advocate in the fight against unequal wages in women’s boxing, when compared with male counterparts.

Between three judges for Saturday’s match, one ruled in favor of Serrano, 96-94, but the other two picked Taylor.

This marks Serrano’s first loss in 10 years, and just her second loss in her career, but moreover the fight marked a moment in sports history.

Saturday marked a moment where two women boxed as equal competitors to men in a sold-out show that awarded both seven-figure payments.

"It was just a crazy feeling… You had two women, main-eventing a sold-out MSG, who would have thought that?” Serrano said at the event. “You had two great champions going out there, giving it their all, and the crowd was truly amazing.”