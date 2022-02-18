LIVE STREAMING
BookSloth, the first women-led Puerto Rican tech startup, strikes deal with BookClub

Puerto Rico-based tech-startup BookSloth has been acquired by the company BookClub.

Andrew Kolba
February 18, 2022

BookClub is an online community-based platform aiming to spur empathy and education through the lens of literature.

The platform forms deep connections between readers and authors, the work of writers. The company touts itself as “more than ‘just’ another book club.”

Similar to the former, BookSloth is a social media app available for readers, not dissimilar to Goodreads. The app has over 50,000 users, and is available for those on iPhones and Androids.

The app has taken part in multiple accelerator projects, such as the Bravo Family Foundation’s Rising Entrepreneurs Program and the Apple Entrepreneur Camp.

BookSloth is the first women-led Puerto Rican tech-startup. The startup is led by CEO Lincy Ayala, the company’s co-founder. 

The company was created by Ayala and current CTO Xiomara Figueroa. The app and passion project helps readers achieve the best reading experience.

Ayala made a statement on the company’s acquisition, sharing excitement over the app’s future:

“One of the best things about reading is the ability to connect with other readers,” said Ayala. “We’re very excited about this acquisition, and we look forward to working with the BookClub team to reach more readers and help them find their community.”

Created in 2018, BookSloth is now ready to move forward with what the opportunities the acquisition brings.

BookClub has noted that BookSloth’s mission will not change in the acquisition, and that the two company’s share a common goal.

