Spotlighting the work of ‘Revista Étnica’ founder Gloriann Sacha Antonetty Lebrón

Gloriann Sacha Antonetty Lebrón began developing Revista Étnica after receiving her Master’s degree in investigative journalism.

The Afro-Puerto Rican writer, communication strategist, and professor received her Master’s from the Florida International University in 2003. Lebrón received her BA in communications from the Universidad Sagrado Corazón.

Growing up, Lebrón was a literature fan who gravitated towards magazines and journalism. However, the magazines she would read were not reliable to paint experiences similar to her’s.

With a lacking focus on people with similar backgrounds within popular magazines, these groups never being written on, Lebrón was inspired to pursue media and communications.

Lebrón’s Revista Étnica would become the first Puerto Rican-based magazine focusing primarily on Afro-Latina women, Afro-Latin experiences & figures in Puerto Rico and beyond.

Revista Étnica is published as a 60-page publication featuring writing on Afro-Latin, Black, Latino/a/x, and LGBTQ+ communities; “other groups that are commonly excluded by racial and gender discrimination.”

In addition to journalism and her publication, Lebrón has also been active within different areas of protest.

An anti-racist leader in Puerto Rico, Lebrón combats the systems that erase Afro-Puerto Rican identity and deny their existence.

When she was growing up, Lebrón witnessed systems of racism in Puerto Rico early.

Lebrón told Black Girl Nerds magazine that she “grew up with books saying that Puerto Rico is the most white of all the Caribbean islands and people think that Black Puerto Ricans are few.”

The writer is a member of Colectivo de Poesía Afroversiva, Prieta Caribe, Colectivo El Ancón, and Colectivo Ilé.

Lebrón is also the author of a poetry book, Hebras, and Negro, Negrito, a children’s book. Her writing has appeared in a number of anthologies.

The Revista Étnica magazine is available in both print and online formats. The magazine also ventures into radio, podcast, and social network formats.